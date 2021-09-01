Britain could move nuclear submarines to France if Scotland backs independence

HM Naval Base Clyde, also known as Faslane, in Scotland - Danny Lawson/PA

Britain's nuclear weapons could be moved to France in the event of Scottish independence, Ministry of Defence contingency plans reveal.

Another option is for the UK to seek a long-term lease for Trident at its bases in Faslane and Coulport, enabling a British territory within the borders of Scotland, those familiar with the plans say.

According to the Financial Times, senior officials said the contingency plans showed the difficult choices facing ministers on Britain's nuclear programme if Scottish independence happens.

The paper said the exercise concluded that the Trident programme would have three options in the event of Scottish independence including relocating the bases elsewhere, with the Royal Navy's Devonport base thought to be the most likely location to replace Faslane.

The second option would be to move the UK's nuclear bases to an allied country such as the US. The paper reported that officials also examined moving the submarine base to Ile Longue in Brittany, France.

The third is to negotiate a new British Overseas Territory within an independent Scottish state that would contain the Faslane and Coulport bases.

However an MoD spokesman insisted the UK "is strongly committed to maintaining its credible and independent nuclear deterrent at HM Naval Base Clyde, which exists to deter the most extreme threats to the UK and our NATO allies".

The spokesman added: "There are no plans to move the nuclear deterrent from HM Naval Base Clyde, which contributes to Scotland's and the wider UK's security and economy, and its supporting facilities are safe for local communities."

The SNP is determined to rid Scotland of nuclear weapons, and there is no alternative location in the UK to which the Trident fleet could be easily moved.

The papers emerged after Nicola Sturgeon this week claimed she had an "undeniable" mandate for a second independence referendum following the SNP's power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens. The SNP has previously pledged to ban all nuclear weapons in an independent Scotland.