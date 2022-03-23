Britain agrees deal with US to end tariffs on steel exports

Photograph: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

The UK has struck a deal with the US to remove tariffs on British steel exports, ending months of tensions that had stood in the way of a broader bilateral trade agreement.

The agreement was struck after UK’s international trade minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, met her counterpart, the US commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, on Tuesday evening in Baltimore, Maryland.

In a joint statement, Raimondo and the US trade representative Katherine Tai said the deal would protect steel and aluminium companies – and their workers – in both countries, allowing the allies to focus on what they say are “China’s unfair trade practices”.

The would also help ease inflation in the US, where consumer prices have hit their highest level in 40 years, Raimondo said.

British steel and aluminium companies that export to the US have faced tariffs of 25% and 10% respectively on their goods since 2018, when they were brought in by the then president Donald Trump. The UK retaliated with equivalent levies on prominent American products such as Levi’s jeans, bourbon whiskey and Harley Davidson motorbikes.

The US section 232 tariffs were introduced under “national security” concerns and were part of Trump’s broader efforts to put pressure on trading partners.

The UK steel industry reacted with alarm when the US agreed a deal with the EU to remove the Trump-era tariffs on European steel at the end of 2021, leaving British businesses at a disadvantage for months.

Under the new deal, Britain will receive a duty-free import quota of more than 500,000 tonnes of steel “melted and poured” in the country annually, with higher volumes subject to the 25% tariff.

It also sets smelt and cast requirements on aluminium, requiring importers to certify the origin of raw aluminium used, a move to combat subsidised metal from China and other countries.

The agreement requires any UK steel company owned by a Chinese entity to audit their financial records to assess influence from the Chinese government, and then share them with the US. The requirement will initially apply to British Steel, acquired by China’s Jingye Group in 2020.

The pact will end Britain’s retaliatory tariffs on American goods.

Alasdair McDiarmid, operations director for the steelworkers’ union Community, said: “The news the US steel tariffs are being lifted is welcome, though we need to understand the full detail of the agreement.

“To protect jobs our steelmakers must compete on a level playing field, and it is vital the UK does not suffer a further competitive disadvantage with EU producers. The EU secured their deal with the US back in October, so a UK-US deal is well overdue, and it must be implemented without delay to prevent further damage to our industry.”

Steel companies and other heavy industrial users of large amounts of energy have also repeatedly called for help with energy prices, which were causing problems even before the recent increase in global energy prices – worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which is threatening to knock the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Treasury and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, have previously resisted calls for more support for industry. Sunak is thought to be preparing action aimed at the consumer cost-of-living crisis in Wednesday’s spring statement, which would likely limit the government’s appetite for large-scale support for industry.

McDiarmid said: “Britain’s steel industry is under huge pressure, and steelworkers are looking to the chancellor to take action to cut our unaffordable electricity prices.”