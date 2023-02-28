Britain can't even go green properly

Peter Rolton, executive chairman of Britishvolt

Our green future won’t be measured in Britishvolts.

The welcome news that the assets of failed car battery maker Britishvolt have been bought by an Australian firm should not distract us from Parliament’s failures in this tale of woe. Nor should it draw attention away from the wider issue of how its obsession with Net Zero is setting Britain back in the global green race.

The UK’s £450million boiler upgrade scheme is falling short, because people do not want the Government telling them how to renovate their homes, especially if the product involved is both expensive and poor quality. The Government is banning all new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, but is failing to put into place the infrastructure required to support this shift. Combine this with the surging cost of power, and it’s not hard to see why motorists are losing interest in electric cars.

Those unfamiliar with the Britishvolt story might wonder if the buyout means a plucky British enterprise, let down by heartless politicians and officials, has been saved by wiser investors who can see its potential. The story instead is one of kindly naivety and green ambition executed through politics.

The buyer, Recharge Industries, has not saved the old company. It has bought the brand, and crucially sites with consents for industrial activity, large enough to build a “gigafactory”. Otherwise, it will be an unrelated enterprise.

Britishvolt hoped to make the batteries required for an imagined future British electric vehicle industry. Recharge Industries will be making giant storage batteries for the power grid. Their technology is American, tested and validated over 12 years, and demonstrated with at least one commercial operation in New York state.

Naturally, champions of industrial strategy, who believe that an active state should set the direction for future growth, think the Britishvolt problem was one of insufficient support. They look at the billions of dollars committed by the US to battery technology or the “priority project” status given by the Australian government to Recharge Industries as evidence of British failure. They claim we are losing the “global race” for greentech. On this last point they are right, but for the wrong reasons.

Britishvolt received a commitment of £100million of UK support, provided it hit various targets. As a “red wall” project it received significant political attention, and it was operating in a sector being pump-primed through domestic charging subsidies and national targets to eliminate the sale of new fossil fuel cars by 2035. It failed because it did not secure investment.

One small positive from this saga is that the Government can feel emboldened to say “no” to green spin-doctors. It can resist the hard politics of letting a business fail – and should do so far more often. The Obama-era Solyndra scandal – where the federal government lost over half a billion dollars in federal loans to the solar panel maker – highlighted the futility of the UK Government attempting to outspend the US in state support.

But there is still an issue with the underlying narrative. There is no reason to believe that because the UK has a thriving automotive sector today, it will still have one in the future. While there is logic in arguing that electric vehicles need local battery production given the cost of transport, that doesn't mean the UK is a good place to make them. The same argument is reasonable for construction, but it's still cheaper to ship most steel products for China. And their industrial subsidies further mean we pay less for our steel, at their government's expense.

Our “comparative advantage” in the future electric vehicle sector may lie in design, advanced materials, AI navigation software, and luxury, rather than finished vehicles. Industrial policy planners repeatedly fail to grasp that the market picks winners better than they ever could. We simply don’t know whether gigafactories are a good bet for the North. But we can reasonably guess it’s unlikely, given the UK's high costs for land, energy, people, and regulatory approvals. Better to let private companies try and fail, than nationalise their commercial risks through taxes, subsidies, plans and bans.

We now have a “green growth paradox”. Expensive policies designed to stimulate the green economy make us uncompetitive, attracting imports from places with more attractive fundamentals rather than creating UK exporters. Our best hope for Recharge Industries is that they get on with the grind of business, seeking real customers without requesting handouts. But their targeting of storage batteries is not a good sign. This is another subsidised market, providing grid services to support renewable power generation – which is also subsidised. Recharge Industries will then indirectly contribute to making all UK industries less competitive and raising the cost of living, whether they succeed or not. This isn’t the green future we want.