Britain cannot protect its borders within the ECHR. We must leave it

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel

The Government’s plan to stop the Channel crossings is simple: those who come to Britain illegally should be detained immediately and deported rapidly, to Rwanda or their home country.

Yet human rights laws stand in the way. The High Court has ruled that the Rwanda scheme is lawful, but appeals will come. And while the Court determined that Rwanda is generally safe for deported migrants, individuals can still make claims based on their specific circumstances. This causes a further barrier, for if deportation is not imminent, detention is deemed unlawful too.

As ministers work on legislation to resolve the problem, the basis of our human rights laws – the European Convention on Human Rights, policed by its Court in Strasbourg – looms large. Rishi Sunak and the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, both say they are ultimately prepared to withdraw from the Convention.

Their position is controversial, and several Tories have said they oppose withdrawal. They say the problem is not the Convention, but that the Home Office processes asylum claims too slowly. They argue leaving the Convention would make Britain a pariah state, like Russia and Belarus. And they insist the Convention is a great British achievement. It was inspired by Winston Churchill, they say, and drafted by David Maxwell Fyfe.

These are weak arguments. First, the issue with the crossings is not the speed with which claims are processed. In fact, if a consequence of faster decision-making is that acceptance rates go up – a fair assumption based on past experience – even more migrants will come, believing they will win the right to live here permanently. The true problem is that the Government has not yet shown that if migrants come to Britain illegally they will be removed promptly – and the main barrier to that is the rights-based claims that prevent detention and deportation.

Equally, if Britain left the Convention we would be like Canada, Australia and New Zealand, not Russia and Belarus. Stable liberal democracies can protect individual rights without supranational courts imposing rulings based on an expansive “living instrument” doctrine that allows judges to change the meaning of core rights agreed by governments.

Story continues

And this, of course, is the point. The European Convention today bears no resemblance to the Convention of 1950. It was drafted to prevent states from sliding towards the horrors of fascism and communism, but today it is used to impose standards of domestic legal rights. It is often abused by criminals and terrorists, illegal immigrants and non-citizens, to challenge the state as it attempts to enforce the law.

As one academic concludes, “what was originally a collective pact against totalitarianism evolved into more of a European bill of rights.” And the institution evolved too. The Court was established in 1960, and Britain accepted its jurisdiction and allowed individuals to petition it directly in 1966. Doing so remained optional for member countries until Protocol 11 – agreed in the 1990s despite the opposition of the Major government – made jurisdiction and the right of individual petition mandatory.

The problem with this accrual of power is that it has created, in the words of Lord Judge, the former Lord Chief Justice, a democratic deficit. In the British constitutional model, if a law is failing or falls short it can be changed. The Crown in Parliament is sovereign, not the courts. Even in countries with codified constitutions, like the United States and Germany, there is provision for those constitutions to be changed by elected politicians. But there is no such viable provision with the Convention and its case law.

The promise of Tony Blair’s Human Rights Act was to “bring rights home”, but it did no such thing. The Act tells British judges considering cases connected to Convention rights to “take into account any judgment, decision, declaration or advisory opinion of the European Court.” While some claim British courts are now more willing to challenge its case law, the effect of the Act is to bind British judges to Strasbourg even tighter. As Lord Rodger, former Supreme Court judge, put it: “Strasbourg has spoken, the case is closed.”

So the problem since the Human Rights Act is not that the original rights of the Convention weigh too heavily in our domestic law, but that the jurisprudence of Strasbourg does. Yet even that is not the end of the story, for if the Act were scrapped tomorrow, the jurisdiction of the European Court would remain.

As Jack Straw, who introduced the Human Rights Act, says, Strasbourg is “widening its role not only beyond anything anticipated in the founding treaties but … the subsequent active consent of all the state parties.” Lord Hoffmann, the former senior judge, says Strasbourg “lacked constitutional legitimacy” in intervening in matters “on which member states … have not surrendered their sovereign powers.”

And the problem is particularly difficult for Britain, for our constitutional settlement is different to other European countries. The former Lord Justice, Sir John Laws, explained: “by our constitution there is an important difference between the protection of fundamental values and the formulation of state policy: broadly the former is the business of the courts and the latter the business of elected government.” But the application of the Convention “appears to merge these two ideas.”

This is antithetical to the British system, and as the scepticism from members of the senior judiciary demonstrates, the problem is not just a fringe concern of the Tory right, but a deeply important constitutional question. When the law is failing, or when existing laws do not give the state the powers it needs to protect us, the public justifiably expects ministers to change the law.

Reforming or replacing the Human Rights Act may help. Legislating to tighten the law within the limitations of the Convention, and even creating exemptions from Convention rights might make a difference. With deportation cases, ministers might try to make claims non-suspensive, meaning they should not delay deportation. But as long as we stay inside the Convention, Strasbourg can still say no. And as Lord Rodger said, that means case closed.