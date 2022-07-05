Britain braces for first national rail strike in 25 years - live updates

Rail strike union Aslef TSSA RMT train Network Rail summer disruption inflation - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

UK train drivers are set to vote on their first national strike since 1995 in a move that threatens to intensify travel chaos over the summer.

Aslef, the drivers’ union, will ballot on industrial action at 10 train companies to coincide with similar action by the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), which represents station and ticket office workers.

That follows a walkout by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union last month, which sparked the biggest disruption on British railways in a generation.

Mick Whelan, head of Aslef, warned of “massive” disruption, telling the Financial Times: “It will be far more disruptive than it has been in the past. We do not go on strike very often.”

It follows reports in The Telegraph that the unions will coordinate strike action over the summer in a move that could leave just one in 10 trains running and cause disruption for days on end.

Talks between union bosses and rail operators are due to continue in the coming weeks amid a row over pay and working conditions as inflation continues to soar.

The Government is threatening new minimum service agreements that would require a certain number of trains to run, though these laws could take months to finalise.

A government spokesman said: "We want to see rail unions engage fully with their employers, instead Aslef are first seeking to cause further misery to passengers by joining others in disrupting the rail network."

BoE calls for tougher crypto rules after $2 trillion crash

The Bank of England has also used its Financial Stability Report to call for tougher regulation of the crypto market.

It said a $2 trillion plunge in the value of cryptoassets highlighted vulnerabilities in the market and the need for tougher law enforcement and regulation.

The market capitalisation of the sector has tumbled to about $900bn from a peak of almost $3 trillion late last year.

The Bank said "extreme volatility" in recent months showed weaknesses in the market that led to fire sales, warning that further declines in prices could be amplified.

Regulators in the UK and Europe have been toughening their rhetoric against the crpyto industry, warning fallout from a market crash could hurt the broader financial system.

Bank of England tells lenders to brace for economic storm

The Bank of England has warned that the economic outlook for Britain and the world has darkened and told banks to ramp up capital buffers to ensure they can weather the storm.

"The economic outlook for the UK and globally has deteriorated materially," the BoE said in its latest Financial Stability Report, adding that developments around the war in Ukraine would be a key factor.

The central bank said British lenders were well-placed to weather even a severe economic downturn, although it noted their capital ratios – while still strong – were expected to decline slightly in the coming quarters.

Members of the Financial Policy Committee confirmed that the BoE will double the counter-cyclical capital buffer rate to 2pc July next year, and said it could vary the rate in either direction depending on how the global economy pans out.

The CCYB rate represents an extra buffer for banks that varies depending on the economic outlook.

Six towns and cities shortlisted for Great British Railways HQ

Six English towns and cities have been shortlisted to host the headquarters of Great British Railways.

The Department for Transport revealed that Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and York are all in the running.

GBR will be a new public sector body that will oversee Britain's railways as part of an overhaul announced in the Queen's speech.

An online public vote on the six shortlisted locations has now been opened, though Grant Shapps will make the final decision later this year.

The Transport Secretary said:

Our world-leading railways have served this country well for 200 years and this is a huge step in the reforms, which will shape our network for the next 200. Great British Railways will create a truly sustainable, modern and fair railway network for passengers and freight customers. I'm calling on people across the country to play a key part in this once-in-a-generation reform and vote for the new home of our railways.

Euro drops to lowest against dollar since 2002

The euro has slumped to a 20-year low against the dollar as investors scaled back bets on further interest rate rises amid a growing threat of recession.

The single currency fell as much as 0.9pc to $1.0331 – its weakest since December 2002. So far this year it's shed more than 8pc.

Money markets trimmed their bets on further rate rises by the ECB after France's services PMI was revised lower this morning.

The pound also fell against the dollar, shedding 0.3pc to $1.2083.

China's BYD overtakes Tesla for electric car sales

BYD China electric car sales Tesla - REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BYD, the Chinese car giant backed by Warren Buffett, has usurped Elon Musk's Tesla as the world's biggest electric car producer by sales.

The Shenzhen-based company sold 641,000 vehicles in the first six months of the year – a more than 300pc jump from the same period a year earlier.

That's compared to 564,000 sold by Tesla, which had a tough second quarter amid supply chain troubles and sales disruption in China.

The shake-up highlights China's growing dominance in the sector as it boosts its renewable energy capabilities.

Saga sets sights on profit as cruise demand bounces back

Over-50s group Saga has said it is on track to return to a profit thanks to a rebound in demand for cruises and holidays.

The company said it expects to swing to an underlying pre-tax profit of between £35m and £50m for 2022-23, having slumped to a £7m loss the previous year.

It said cruise bookings for this summer had been "exceptionally strong" with the load factor – how well it fills its ships – expected to hit 75pc for the full year.

Saga's holidays business is set to report a small loss for the first half and the full year, although it said this was a "much-improved" result against the previous year.

Still, Saga acknowledged the challenging backdrop of surging fuel costs, inflation and wider economic uncertainty.

The company also said it's tapped ITV chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette as senior independent non-executive director as part of a wider strategy overhaul.

Sanctioned oligarch Potanin starts nickel mega-merger talks

Vladimir Potanin nickel merger - REUTERS/MaximÂ Shemetov/File Photo

Russia's second richest man Vladimir Potanin has said he's ready to discuss merging his mining giant Nornickel with rival Rusal as sanctions take their toll on both companies.

Potanin, who was sanctioned by the UK last week, controls about 35pc of Nornickel and has led the company since striking a deal with aluminium producer Rusal, the company's second-largest investor.

He told Russian media a merger would create a "national champion".

Potanin said Nornickel was not under sanctions despite the measures imposed against him by the UK. The billionaire also said he wouldn't step down as chief executive.

Around 20pc of the world's nickel comes from Russia, with nearly all of that from Nornickel. The company also produces around 40pc of the world's palladium, which is used in anti-pollution devices in cars.

German gas giant Uniper in €9bn bailout talks

German energy group Uniper is said to be in talks with the Government over a potential bailout package of up to €9bn (£7.7bn).

Berlin is looking at applying a set of measures, including loans, taking an equity stake and also passing part of the surge in costs onto customers, Bloomberg reports.

Shares in the company rose as much as 9.5pc, after sinking almost a third yesterday in a move that dragged its market value to about €4bn.

Uniper, which is one of the biggest importers of Russian gas, said last week it was in talks with the Government to secure liquidity.

Germany's heavy reliance on the Kremlin's gas has left it scrambling to refill storage sites ahead of winter amid fears Putin could turn off the taps.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has activated the second phase of the country's three-stage emergency gas plan, with the threat of rationing if the situation worsens.

Scandinavia's largest airline files for bankruptcy

SAS airline bankruptcy - JOHAN NILSSON/TT News Agency/AFP

Scandinavian airline SAS has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to tackle its debt burden for a second time in two years as it struggles to recover from the pandemic.

The region's biggest airline has been in talks with its creditors to convert 20bn Swedish krona (£1.6bn) of outstanding debt and hybrid notes into shares, and to raise additional equity for about $1bn.

SAS said it was in "well advanced" discussions with a number of lenders to secure additional financing. Shares fell as much as 9pc to a record low.

It comes a day after the SAS pilots' union announced they would start striking with immediate effect – a move the airline warned could put its future at stake.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 swung between gains and losses in early trading as recession fears were tempered by hopes of a winding back of some US tariffs on China.

The blue-chip index initially edged higher before slipping 0.2pc into the red.

Sainsbury's was the biggest riser, gaining as much as 2.6pc despite a fall in sales in the first quarter and warnings on further pain to come. Ocado also pushed higher.

Standard Chartered was the biggest faller, down 1.4pc after it was cut by analysts at KBW.

Banking stocks will be in focus when the Bank of England publishes its Financial Stability Report later this morning.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.5pc, putting it on track to snap a four-day run of losses.

Cost-of-living crunch hits car demand

Lisa Watson at Close Brothers Motor Finance says the cost-of-living crisis remains the biggest concern for consumers, with electricity, petrol and diesel costs all on the rise.

This means prospective car buyers are having to think not just about the upfront cost, but also the ongoing maintenance and running expenses of a vehicle. It’s clear from June’s registration data that this is dampening demand for new cars. Alongside this contraction in demand, supply issues continue to cause huge delays. Stellantis is pulling the handbrake on production in several Citroen and Peugeot factories in France, and Ford has recently closed its order book for the new Fiesta due to production difficulties. This follows recent difficulties for Toyota, Mini, and VW Group, worsened by the ongoing chip shortage. In reality, even customers keen to buy might be waiting until next summer for a car to land on their driveway.

UK car sales suffer worst June since 1996

There's more misery for car makers as well this morning after they recorded their worst June sales in decades.

New car registrations declined by almost a quarter to the lowest for the month since 1996, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

First-half sales fell 12pc to around 800,000 vehicles – the second-weakest results in 30 years. The full figures will be released later on today.

The dire showing reflects ongoing supply chain troubles that have led to severe shortages of key parts. The SMMT has also called for government support to help soften the blow of surging energy costs amid the shift to electric vehicles.

Sainsbury's warns worse to come as sales drop

Sainsbury's sales cost-of-living - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

If your travel plans are cancelled, things don't look much better at home either...

The boss of Sainsbury's has warned the pressure on household budgets "will only intensify" after the supermarket chain suffered a 4pc drop in quarterly sales.

Grocery sales fell 2.4pc over the 16 weeks to June 25, while general merchandise sales fell 11.2pc as cash-strapped consumers cut back on discretionary spending.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said Sainsbury's was doing everything it could to keep prices low.

He added: "The pressure on household budgets will only intensify over the remainder of the year and I am very clear that doing the right thing for our customers and colleagues will remain at the very top of our agenda."

The UK's second biggest supermarket said it still expected underlying pre-tax profit for the year to be between £630m and £690m.

The company also said its chief financial officer Kevin O'Byrne would retire in March 2023 and would be suceeded by commercial and retail finance director Blathnaid Bergin.

British Airways cancels July flights for 105,000 holidaymakers

British Airways July flights cancellations - REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

It's planes, trains and automobiles when it comes to travel chaos this summer.

After motorists staged protests over fuel prices and with more rail strikes looming, now British Airways is axing flights for up to 105,000 holidaymakers this month.

Britain’s biggest airline has told airport slot authorities that it is cancelling more than 650 flights from Heathrow and Gatwick in order to avoid a repeat of last month’s travel chaos.

More than 76,000 seats are being axed from Heathrow and 29,400 from Gatwick on flights to more than 70 destinations including Malaga, Ibiza, Palma, Faro and Athens.

That's ahead of a further series of cancellations to summer flights, due to be announced this week and aimed at minimising disruption in the peak holiday season.

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has edged higher at the open as markets continue to rebound from last week's sell-off.

The blue-chip index was up 0.3pc to 7,251 points.

Can the strikes be stopped?

The threat of more strikes comes amid an escalating dispute over pay and conditions as inflation heads towards 11pc later this year.

The RMT annual general meeting is taking place in Birmingham this week. Talks with train operators and Network Rail to find a breakthrough are scheduled to restart next Monday.

Results from the TSSA ballots to train companies and Network Rail are due in the next two weeks. Meanwhile, the union’s workforce at Avanti West Coast has already voted in favour of industrial action.

The Government is threatening new "minimum service agreements" that would require a certain number of services to run, though these laws could take months to finalise.

A Government spokesman said:

We want to see rail unions engage fully with their employers, instead Aslef are first seeking to cause further misery to passengers by joining others in disrupting the rail network. The rail industry is in desperate need of modernisation to make it work better for passengers and be financially sustainable for the long term.

Passengers brace for new wave of rail strikes

It looks like more misery is ahead on Britain's railways as three major unions plan a fresh wave of strikes.

Aslef is balloting drivers at 10 train companies. It said staff at three of these had already voted for industrial action, meaning the walkouts will likely be coordinated to create a national strike.

What's more, the RMT and TSSA are also planning more action, and the unions are expected to stagger strikes to inflict maximum pain for passengers.

Rail bosses fear there could be as few as one in 10 trains running on strike days. Even if there are gaps between strikes, passengers face reduced service on so-called “shoulder days” when only 60pc of trains typically run.

Train drivers threaten first strike since 1995

Good morning.

The summer of discontent looks set to worsen after UK train drivers threatened their first national strike in more than 25 years.

Aslef, the drivers’ union, will ballot on industrial action at 10 train companies to coincide with similar action by the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), which represents station and ticket office workers.

That follows a walkout by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union last month, which sparked the biggest disruption on British railways in a generation.

The Telegraph reported over the weekend that the unions will coordinate strike action over the summer in a move that could leave just one in 10 trains running and cause disruption for days on end.

It's the latest example of unrest over the cost-of-living crisis as inflation soars. Strikes are also planned at companies including BT and Royal Mail, while motorists yesterday blocked motorways in protest over surging fuel prices.

5 things to start your day

1) Approve a mini nuclear reactor or delay green revolution, Johnson told: Rolls-Royce warns it will miss target to deploy technology unless Government acts fast

2) Church of England borrows money to fund net zero drive: The church hires several wall street giants to gauge market interest about a bond sale

3) The secret billionaire scrap dealer making a killing on car shortages: Scrap merchant founded by 'god of metal recycling' emerges as one of the UK’s largest private companies

4) Milk does not make cereal healthier, High Court rules: Judges rule against Kellogg's after it took the Government to court over plans to tackle childhood obesity

5) Kremlin slashes spending by £24bn as West's sanctions batter Russia: Defence, technology and transport budgets are all set to be trimmed, according to Russian media

What happened overnight

Hong Kong shares opened with gains this morning amid speculation that US President Joe Biden is preparing to wind back some of the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by Donald Trump.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.2pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index inched up 0.2pc. Tokyo stocks also opened higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index gaining 0.7pc.

