Pound crashes to weakest level since 1985 - live updates

The pound has crashed to its weakest level in almost four decades in a blow to new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Sterling dropped as much as 1pc against the dollar to $1.1410 – its lowest since 1985, when Margaret Thatcher was in power and Ronald Reagan's tax cuts drove the US currency to huge highs.

The pound had rallied as Ms Truss took office yesterday, with markets soothed by reports of a major support package for household energy bills.

But sentiment soured today amid concerns about the outlook for the economy and a widening trade deficit as the Government coughs up at least £100bn for the energy bills support.

The pound is also facing pressure from worries about Ms Truss's economic agenda and plans to review the Bank of England's mandate amid the highest inflation in 40 years.

Sterling has slumped more than 15pc this year, recording its biggest slide since 2016 last month.

Reaction: Fears of wider trade deficit hits pound

Jordan Rochester, an analyst at Nomura, says the latest decline in the pound is mainly due to Liz Truss's huge package of energy bill support and its impact on the trade deficit.

He says: “A change of leadership is usually pound positive, especially when up to £130bn of fresh deficit spending may be on the agenda. But the current crisis is unlike any we’ve seen in the recent past.” Artificially lower energy prices for consumers would reduce the pressure on the Bank of England to deliver aggressive interest rate rises in the near term, but that’s at the cost of the Government paying “a lot more,” widening the country’s trade deficit, he adds. “It’s a recipe for the balance of payments to continue to deteriorate, the UK’s terms of trade to worsen and with it the the pound’s value to fall.”

Pound slumps to lowest since 1985

It's official - the pound has tumbled to its lowest level since 1985.

Sterling has suffered a heavy decline this year, but the darkening economic outlook and concerns about Liz Truss's policy have pushed it to an almost 40-year low.

The last time it was at this level, Margaret Thatcher was in Downing Street. That nadir was driven more by dollar strength than pound weakness, thanks to Ronald Reagan's major tax cuts.

Octopus to visit customers' homes to give energy bills advice

With an energy crisis looming this winter, one supplier is taking drastic action.

Octopus Energy said it will go to customers' doorsteps to give personalised advice on reducing bills as it hears from "many" reporting that they will struggle to pay.

The company said it hoped to visit at least 500,000 homes this winter following a summer trial to give customers "actionable, bespoke advice".

Octopus said there were several effective ways to lower energy consumption without compromising on comfort, including turning down the water flow temperature of the gas boiler that is heating the home – a measure that could save people up to 8pc on their gas bills.

The firm said its DBS-checked "energy helpers" would be able to deliver most advice on the doorstop but would also carry thermal imaging cameras and, if invited in, could identify hidden draughts and suggest low-cost ways to close them.

Wall Street struggles at the open

Wall Street's main indices traded flat at the open as markets struggled for direction amid expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate rises.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones were both unchanged at the opening bell, while the Nasdaq inched 0.1pc higher.

Heineken takes control of craft brewery Beavertown

Beavertown founder Logan Plant - Jeff Moore

Heineken has taken full ownership of Beavertown, making the north London business the latest craft brewery to be swallowed by a global drinks giant.

The Dutch brewer, which also owns Amstel and Birra Moretti, bought a 49pc stake in Beavertown for £40m in 2018.

Since it first invested in the brewery, Heineken has helped pump funds into the company to help its sales surge, before growth was affected by the toll of the pandemic.

Heineken said it has now bought the remaining shares of the company, which was founded by Logan Plant, the son of Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant.

Logan Plant will step down as chief executive and take on a new advisory role as part of the deal, which was completed for an undisclosed fee. Jochen Van Esch will take the helm as Beavertown's new managing director.

Eurozone economy grows more than expected in second quarter

The eurozone economy expanded by more than initially thought in the second quarter, boosted by higher consumer and government spending.

GDP rose 0.3pc from the previous three months – up from an initial reading of 0.6pc – as gains in consumption expenditure more than offset a drag from trade.

Meanwhile, employment rose 0.4pc during the period.

While the figures show the eurozone was on firmer footing than thought heading into summer, the outlook has darkened as it braces for potential blackouts this winter as Putin cuts energy supplies.

Britain to launch military satellites as China and Russia test hypersonic missiles

Britain’s top defence firm BAE Systems plans to launch a quartet of satellites into orbit featuring a suite of sensors designed to scour the skies for threats.

Howard Mustoe reports:

The move comes amid a flurry of tests by Russia and China of hypersonic missiles, which travel more than five times the speed of sound. BAE is expanding its push into satellite engineering after buying In-Space Missions, which gave it the ability to design, build, launch and operate satellites. The Azalea group of satellites will collect visual, radar and radio data to “boost the UK’s ability to understand the threats and hazards in, from and through space,” BAE said. Heat signatures from rockets, missiles and jet engines can be detected by the satellites’ sensors and packaged with other local data for analysis by the military. A Russian bomber fired a trio of Kinzhal Mach-12 hypersonic missiles at the port city of Odessa in May, the first known use of the weapon and the first claimed use of hypersonic arms in a war. It followed test launches in April and March.

Read Howard's full story here

Royal Mail workers to stage fresh strikes over pay

Royal Mail strikes - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Royal Mail workers will launch a fresh 48-hour strike starting tomorrow in a dispute over pay, threatening more disruption to deliveries.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said 115,000 of its members will walk out in protest against an "imposed" 2pc pay rise.

Picket lines will be mounted outside delivery and sorting offices, following strikes last week, and there is a prospect of further industrial action if the deadlock is not broken.

The union said its members face a "dramatic" reduction in living standards because of the soaring rate of inflation.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said:

There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve. We can't keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

EU to cap Russian gas prices

The EU has set out plans to cap Russian gas prices – hours after Putin threatened to halt all supplies if they took such a step.

The escalating standoff threatens to send sky-high European gas prices higher still and increases the chances of blackouts and a recession this winter.

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, said: "We will propose a price cap on Russian gas... We must cut Russia's revenues which Putin uses to finance this atrocious war in Ukraine."

The bloc will also put forward other measures including a mandatory cut in electricity use during peak hours, and a cap on the revenues of energy generated from other sources.

The plan will be discussed at an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday.

Russia is manipulating our energy markets and we are confronted with astronomic prices.



So we will table measures to protect vulnerable consumers and businesses.



We have the economic strength, the political will and unity to keep the upper hand.

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 7, 2022

US futures edge higher as dollar climbs

US futures inched higher this morning as investors assessed the prospect of more Federal Reserve interest rate rises, while the dollar climbed to another record high.

Futures tracking the S&P 500 rose 0.2pc, while the Dow Jones inched 0.1pc higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3pc.

Britain's cost-of-living crisis 'only just begun', JP Morgan warns

The cost-of-living crisis that's already sparking misery for Brits has "only just begun", according to a grim new warning from JP Morgan.

Analysts said consumer spending on discretionary items in the UK could shrink by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2023 compared to 2019 – even with a freeze in the energy price cap.

Without the freeze on energy bills, spending may fall 10pc, they warned.

While further support from Liz Truss "could be meaningful", JP Morgan warned this brough the ris of faster interest rate rises.

"Winter is (still coming" for UK consumers, they warned.

The crisis will be particularly bad for retailers, who are also facing rising energy and staff costs, as well as headwinds from the stronger dollar and higher cotton prices.

JP Morgan downgraded H&M and sounded the alarm over other rivals including Marks & Spencer, Primark owner Associated British Foods and Dunelm.

Kwarteng: We need to do things differently

In his meeting with top City figures, Kwasi Kwarteng hinted at a bonfire of investment rules as he pledged to focus on "how we unlock business investment".

Here's the full statement:

We face extraordinary economic challenges in the coming weeks and months and I know that families and businesses across the UK are worried. The Prime Minister and I are committed to taking decisive action to help the British people now, while pursuing an unashamedly pro-growth agenda. We need to be decisive and do things differently. That means relentlessly focusing on how we unlock business investment and grow the size of the British economy, rather than how we redistribute what’s left. With a strong and resilient economy, we deliver more jobs, higher wages, and raised living standards – all while reducing our debt-to-GDP ratio in a fiscally sustainable way.

Kwasi Kwarteng: Borrowing to be higher in short term

Kwasi Kwarteng City Chancellor - Simon Walker / HM Treasury

New Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has told banking bosses that the Government's priority to support families and businesses will mean higher borrowing in the short term.

In his first move since being appointed by Liz Truss, Mr Kwarteng met senior City figures to set out the Government’s new, pro-growth economic approach.

"Due to the scale of the gas crisis, the government’s first priority will be to support families and businesses in the immediate term," the statement said.

"The Chancellor was clear this will mean necessary higher borrowing in the short-term whilst ensuring monetary stability and fiscal discipline over the medium term."

Mr Kwarteng used the meeting to state his full support for the independent Bank of England and their mission to control inflation, which is central to tacking cost of living challenges.

Bailey 'very concerned' about prolonged high inflation

The Bank of England's Governor is also hinting that more interest rate rises are on the way by underscoring the threat from inflation:

Andrew Bailey says he is "very concerned" about persistently high inflation in the UK, in another sign that the central bank is not finished raising interest rates. The Bank is worried about so-called secondary effects, where higher prices start feeding through more into higher wage demands and influences spending habits, which in turn pushes prices even higher. "We are very concerned that [...] people will say this is where inflation is going, and that becomes embedded. There is a very real risk here that [this] will have an effect on inflation expectations and price setting."

11:17 AM

Bailey defends Bank after Tory attacks

Here's more from Andrew Bailey courtesy of our economics editor Szu Ping Chan

Andrew Bailey defends the Bank's mandate, saying an inflation target of 2pc has been "very successful" over the 25 years of the regime. The war in Ukraine has caused "by far the biggest shock" since the regime started and "the regime has to respond to that". He adds: "I'm confident that it will do so." He adds that it is "good practice" for other central banks to have mandate reviews. Mr Bailey adds: "I wouldn't want to stand in the way of that. But that's in no way a recognition that the regime is failing."

Bank economist hints price freeze won't stop rate rise

Here's the latest from the grilling of the Bank of England's rate-setters by MPs:

The Bank's chief economist Huw Pill suggests that government energy price caps don't necessarily mean policymakers will hold off raising interest rates further from their current level of 1.75pc. He says an outright price cap (that doesn't involve direct payments to households like the £400 that will reduce household bills this winter) would reduce headline inflation. However, this would be partially offset by higher spending from households (particularly lower income households), with more money in their pockets. However, Mr Pill is reluctant to speculate on whether inflation will peak at its current forecast of 13.3pc in October. By Szu Ping Chan

Putin blames Germany and West for Nord Stream shutdown

Putin has blamed Germany and western sanctions for his decision to cut off gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline.

The Russian leader insisted his country would resume flows through the link as soon as a key turbine was returned, while rejecting claims the Kremlin was using gas as a weapon.

He said:

Nord Steam 1 is practically closed now. There is an oil leak there – it's a possibly explosive situation, a fire hazard. The turbine cannot work. Give us a turbine and we will turn on Nord Stream 1 tomorrow. But they don't give us anything.

Pound gives up gains ahead of Andrew Bailey grilling

Sterling gave up its gains this morning as investors turn their focus to testimony from Bank of England officials.

Governor Andrew Bailey will appear in front of MPs this morning and will likely face questions on what Liz Truss' planned freeze on energy support means for further interest rate rises.

The new Prime Minister will also face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons today.

The pound slipped 0.2pc against the dollar to $1.1499. Against the euro it was also down 0.2pc to 86.19p.

Software firm GB Group surges on takeover offer

Shares in GB Group have leapt in morning trading after the software company confirmed it's considering a possible takeover offer from private equity firm GTCR.

Analysts at Liberum and Canaccord Genuity said the identity verification and fraud prevention firm was an attractive proposition and said it may still attract other suitors.

Shares rose more than 22pc – the biggest rise since April 2018.

Revolut revokes grad jobs amid cost review

Revolut is said to have revoked job offers to graduates at the last minute amid a cost-cutting review codenamed "Project Prism".

The fintech firm began the review in May as it braced for a worsening economic outlook and rising interest rates, the Financial Times reports.

A source told the paper that Revolut was "conscious of the economic concerns and the downturn in fintech and... like any responsible company, we’re looking at hiring, and our cost base and resources, and whether those are appropriate, and planning pragmatically for the future".

M&C Saatchi takes £8.4m hit from takeover battle

M&C Saatchi takeover - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

M&C Saatchi said it's spent £8.4m fighting off two takeover moves over the past six months as it reported shrinking profits.

The advertising firm said statutory pre-tax profits tumbled to £0.3m in the first half of the year from £4.8m last year. It said this was largely pushed down by costs from the ongoing takeover battle.

M&C Saatchi, which is known for its ties to the Conservative Party, has fielded takeover approaches from Next Fifteen Communications and rival Advanced Advt, the investment vehicle of its largest shareholder Vin Murria.

In May, M&C Saatchi initially agreed to a £310m takeover move by Next Fifteen but pulled its support a month later after the suitor's share value plunged, impacting the value of the deal.

Ms Murria's fourth and most recent takeover approach valued the group at £253.6m and was described as "derisory" by chairman Gareth Davis.

Meetings were due to take place last month with shareholders regarding the Next Fifteen takeover offer but were delayed.

Moray MacLennan, chief executive of M&C Saatchi, said:

Results to be proud of under any circumstances, but particularly with the distraction of a hostile takeover. Looking forward, the counter-cyclical nature of key growth businesses, together with a global efficiency programme, gives confidence in our strong standalone future and the outlook for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

Oil sinks to nine-month low amid recession fears

Oil has tumbled to its lowest since January as the dollar surges and concerns about a slowdown in global growth escalate.

Benchmark Brent crude slumped below $92 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was just above $86.

It came amid a wider sell-off in stocks, while commodity prices fell and a gauge of the dollar hitting an all-time high.

Oil has extended its run of three monthly losses as investors fears interest rate rises around the globe could push economies into recession.

Lower demand in China, which is still subject to strict Covid lockdowns, is adding to the worries.

Goldman Sachs expands in Birmingham

Goldman Sachs is ramping up its operations in Birmingham, becoming the latest Wall Street bank to expand beyond London.

Goldman is preparing to sign a 10-year lease on office space for up to 800 staff in the city.

Gurjit Jagpal, head of the Birmingham office, said the deal could be signed in the coming weeks, with aims to move into the customised space in early 2024.

It comes after Citigroup said it was planning to hire 400 more staff for its Belfast office. It's also close to signing a €100m deal to buy a new office site in the heart of Dublin, according to a Financial Times report.

New Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng arrives at No 10

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng - AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Kwasi Kwarteng, the new Chancellor, has been pictured arriving at Downing Street for the first Cabinet meeting under new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

He's due to meet bosses of banks, insurers and investment houses this morning. He's also meeting Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

WH Smith under pressure after Funky Pigeon cyber attack

WH Smith Funky Pigeon

WH Smith has seen sales at its high street arm remain below pre-pandemic levels after a hit from the recent cyber attack on its Funky Pigeon online greeting cards business.

The retailer said it's looking to strip out more costs in the high street division, with "significant" savings earmarked, "most notably through reductions in rent".

Its full-year trading update showed that sales across its high street division over the second half fell to 80pc of 2019 pre-Covid levels, down from 86pc in the first six months.

But a rebound in its travel division helped overall group sales remain "comfortably" ahead of pre-pandemic levels, according to the group.

WH Smith, despite some ongoing disruption, the bounceback in the global travel market has boosted its sites across airports and railway stations, with travel store sales over its second half at 129pc of levels seen in 2019.

In the most recent 11 weeks to August 27, sales were 135pc compared with three years ago.

In April, its Funky Pigeon business was forced to stop taking orders after being hacked.

It said at the time that "no customer payment data" was at risk and that it did not believe any customers' account passwords had been affected, but it took its systems offline "as a precaution".

FTSE risers and fallers

It's a miserable start to the day for the FTSE 100 as investor concerns returned to the economy after yesterday's political developments.

The blue-chip index tumbled 1.2pc after weak trade data from China spurred fears about global demand.

Oil giants BP and Shell dropped 1.4pc and 1.3pc respectively as crude prices tumbled on Covid curbs in top importer China and expectations of more interest rate hikes.

Mining stocks were also in the red as the dollar strengthened further amid worries about a recession in major economies.

AstraZeneca was another big drag, down 2.4pc following a cut by brokers at Morgan Stanley.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 fell 0.5pc.

Barratt shows signs of slowdown even as profits soar

Housebuilder Barratt has reported higher profits and margins for the year, but there are signs trading is starting to slow.

The FTSE 100 firm has begun to reduce investment in new land acquisitions, mirroring a move announced by rival Berkeley yesterday.

Instead it will return as much as £200m to shareholders through a buyback programme.

While the number of homes sold by the group is up compared to last year and prices continue to rise, the average weekly number of homes reserved at each of its sales sites was down sharply over the summer compared to a year earlier.

It is also lower than the equivalent period before the pandemic struck.

Cost-of-living crisis is risk to road safety, warns Halfords

Halfords road safety - REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

The cost-of-living crisis is creating a risk to road safety as drivers buy older cars and struggle with maintenance costs.

That's according to the boss of Halfords, who said the pressure on household budgets also threatened the UK's emissions targets.

The average age of a vehicle on UK roads has risen by a year over the last decade, while almost a quarter of all cars are now over 13 years old – the average age of a car at scrappage.

It came as Halfords reported higher sales thanks to its expanding car repairs business. Total revenues grew by 9.2pc over the 20 weeks to August 19, compared to the same period last year.

The motoring and cycling retailer added that sales were over 30pc, buoyed by a strong performance in the its autocentres business.

Shares rose 8pc following the update.

Graham Stapleton, chief executive of Halfords, said:

We are working extremely hard to help our customers with the cost-of-living crisis and have dropped prices across nearly 2,000 motoring essentials, ensuring that products remain accessible and affordable for all. Over 70pc of our sales now come from motoring products and services, and the fact that this area of spend tends to be more needs-based rather than discretionary is leading to a very resilient group performance, despite the wider macroeconomic uncertainty.

FTSE 100 drops at the open

The FTSE 100 has fallen sharply at the open as focus remains on new Prime Minister's Liz Truss energy bills policy.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.8pc to 7,239 points.

UK house prices rebound thanks to London boom

Halifax house prices - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

UK house prices enjoyed a surprise rebound in August, led by the strongest growth in London for six years.

Property prices rose 0.4pc last month after dipping 0.1pc the month before, according to the latest figures from Halifax. That takes the average cost of a home to a new record of £294,260.

The increase defies gloom in the sector, with the cost-of-living crisis, soaring energy bills and higher interest rates threatening to bring the recent property boom to an abrupt end.

The annual rate of growth stood at 11.5pc – little changed from the previous month. London and Wales were the strongest regions, with prices in the capital jumping 8.8pc, the most in six years.

Kim Kinnaird at Halifax said:

While house prices have so far proved to be resilient in the face of growing economic uncertainty, industry surveys point towards cooling expectations across the majority of UK regions, as buyer demand eases, and other forward-looking indicators also imply a likely slowdown in market activity.

Norway open to cap on gas prices

Good morning.

Norway has said it's willing to discuss a possible price cap on its gas in a move that could help to further alleviate the energy crisis.

The Scandinavian country is Britain's biggest supplier of gas, so any move to cap prices could bring down bills for households.

Jonas Gahr Store, Norway’s prime minister, said “I fully understand that Europe now has a profound debate about how energy markets work, how they can secure more affordable prices for citizens, families, industries, how this shortfall of gas after Putin’s aggression can be handled.”

He told the Financial Times: “Norway is not closing doors to any such discussion.”

However, Mr Store said the EU had to be careful not to adopt measures that ended up jeopardising energy supplies ahead of winter.

5 things to start your day

1) Britain to launch military satellites as China and Russia test hypersonic missiles Britain’s top defence firm BAE Systems plans to launch a quartet of satellites into orbit .

2) Four ways Liz Truss can pay for a £170bn energy bill giveaway Higher energy bills or higher taxes are some of her options.

3) Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale German car giant is seeking to raise cash for shift to electric by floating non-voting shares in its prized sports car brand.

4) Russia hunting for microchips made by Welsh factory owner - Putin wants components made by China-owned Nexperia in order to replenish armaments​

5) Scientists harness quantum tech to detect enemy submarines Experts at the Defence Science Technical Laboratory are experimenting with quantum clocks, using new tech they say might be able to replace traditional timekeeping.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks fell this morning as investors failed to find any cheer in strong US economic data and instead considered what it might mean for a hawkish Federal Reserve, with a surging dollar weighing heavily on regional currencies.

Tracking Wall Street's losses, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 1.5pc in early trading and Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 1.1pc.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.3pc. Its economic growth in the second quarter this year picked up speed.

Shares in Hong Kong fell 1.4pc with its main tech index losing 1.9pc. China's benchmark edged down 0.11pc on concerns about fresh Covid restrictions on large mainland cities.

Asian currencies tumbled against the dollar due to a surge in the US bond yields.

The Japanese yen hit a fresh 24-year low of 143.57 per dollar and China's yuan weakened 0.3pc to 6.96 against the dollar, approaching the psychologically important 7 mark.

Coming up today

Corporate: Barratt Developments (full-year results), Halfords, WH Smith (trading statements)

Economics: GDP (EU), trade balance (US, China), Halifax house prices (UK)