Britain’s best and worst seaside towns – according to you

The absence of Whitby from our list of seaside towns astonished readers - Getty

If you’re going to offer your verdict on Britain’s best and worst seaside towns, expect an argument. Telegraph Travel’s Chris Moss discovered as much last week when he completed a whistle-stop tour of the UK seaside, offering his two pennies’ worth on Brighton and Blackpool, Torquay and Tenby, Morecambe and Margate. Top of the charts? Chris opted for St Ives. Bottom of the barrel? Apologies are owed to Rhyl.

More than 700 readers leapt forth, filling the comments with both praise and opprobrium for his ratings, and to nominate their own favourite seaside towns.

St Ives? You’ve got to be joking

Chris Moss gave this Cornish town this number one spot, but not everyone is so keen. Scores of readers took it to task, citing crowds of both tourists and aggressive seagulls.

Dick Barton, incredulous, spluttered: “St Ives? Are you kidding? God awful place. It’s overpriced, overcrowded, overrun with seagulls, congested with traffic, and full of kids and their pretentious parents.”

Adrian Robertshaw agreed, calling it “totally overrated”, while PD Capsule argued that it “was absolutely fantastic years ago” but had been “killed by its own success”.

Christine Kennedy added: “Surprised that St Ives takes the top spot – we found it extremely busy, with limited car parking, not nearly enough restaurants and indifferent service. Generally speaking, we find the smaller, less touristy places look after visitors much better.”

St Ives: pretty but popular - Xantana/iStockphoto

‘Margate’s a dump’

Another of Chris’s high fliers, taking the number seven spot with a rating of 69/100, Margate was also on the receiving end of reader criticism.

J McIvor said: “The Turner Contemporary in Margate is a complete joke. They spent the best part of £40m on the building, but inside there’s no art. The exhibitions are amateurish – you’ll see better work in a primary school.”

Peter B added: “Has the writer actually been to Margate? It’s a dump. The high street is best described as a lineal development of vacant shop hoardings, and disaffected youth prowl unlimited by employment. Don’t go after dark. In fact, don’t go at all.”

Story continues

Art, allegedly - Christopher Pledger

Lay off Blackpool

Conversely, some of the “worst” seaside towns, according to our writer, were staunchly defended, including South Shields (rating: 11/100), Blackpool (22/100) and Skegness (mentioned alongside Cleethorpes, with a score of 27/100).

“You are doing South Shields a disservice,” said Susan Green. “It has several beautiful sandy beaches, views of Marsden Rock, the South Marine Park, a fairground, a leisure centre with a wave pool, and the best fish and chips at Colmans. However, it does not have a university.” Seaside fun – and no students. Fantastic.

“Knocking Blackpool is unfair,” noted Mark Starr. “It is gaudy and in parts run down, but as somewhere for the whole family it is superb. Most of the other top places are very nice for adults but anyone under the age of 15 will be bored out of their minds.”

Tom Kelleher had similar things to say for Skeggy: “Skegness has much more to offer the visitor than any other seaside resort on the East Midlands coast. It is family-friendly, inexpensive and unpretentious, with lovely sandy beaches. No wonder Bill Bryson described it as the most authentic traditional British holiday resort in the country, bar none.”

Donkey rides in Skegness - PA

Southwold: the marmite town

Readers were divided on the merits of Southwold, Chris Moss’s number two resort with a score of 94/100.

David Hammond called it “Chelsea-on-Sea”, adding: “There is only one real seaside town in Suffolk and it is Felixstowe.”

But Andrew Mildinhall was effusive: “I always tell the uninitiated that Southwold is the most delightful place on God’s earth. It’s not a typical seaside town. Walking along the high street there is nothing to indicate you are at the coast, no tacky kiss-me-quick gift shops. You could be miles inland apart from the sound of the gulls. The pier does have an amusement arcade but it’s all so damned quirky that it seems acceptable. And of course the coastline is the most bleakly beautiful place imaginable. The walk north to Covehithe or south over the river to Walberswick and Dunwich is life enhancing.”

Handsome Southwold

Where’s Whitby?

Our writer only had space to profile 20 seaside towns, but the absence of Whitby from his list astonished readers.

Norman Turvey scoffed: “What about Whitby? It has the Abbey, Bram Stoker connections, steam trains, a fascinating harbour, cliff walks on the Cleveland Way, a Blue Flag beach, the nearby North York Moors National Park, a wonderful old town and the best fish and chips in the world.”

I D Jukes joined the chorus: “Whitby is my favourite seaside town. The historian Alec Clifton-Taylor waxed lyrical about its charms and unspoilt Victorian streetscape, and when you climb the 199 steps to get a bird’s eye view across the River Esk, see the town nestled snugly, then cast your eye north and see the march of cliffs and splendid beach, it is a sight indeed.”

Michael Milne concurred: “Definitely Whitby, for best sticky toffee pudding in the world at the Magpie Cafe, a lovely harbour with plenty of independent shops, the beautiful beach at Sandsend, the Captain Cook museum with a scaled-down replica of his original ship… It sounds like I’m a local but I’ve lived all of my life in Scotland and London, surprisingly – just another happy camper in Whitby.”

Albert Bourne, however, didn’t appreciate all the praise. “Will everyone please shut up about Whitby,” he said. “I live about 20 minutes away and we don’t want even more people coming.”

Wonderful views in Whitby - Charlotte Graham

Northern soul

A clutch of other seaside towns in the North were nominated by readers. Several shouted about Northumberland’s Bamburgh, with its “huge skies, wonderful sandy beaches and cricket pitch overlooked by a castle”, while Steve Curwen submitted North Yorkshire’s Filey, “the very best small seaside town”.

Ann Lord mentioned Lytham St Anne’s in Lancashire, “the resort that has everything”, Alastair Coe put forward Saltburn-by-the-Sea, “a joy, with its pier and funicular railway”, and Alexander Still plumped for Alnmouth, “a sleepy jewel on the Northumberland coast with a beautiful broad beach.”

Welsh wonders

Only two Welsh towns featured on our writer’s list: Tenby, which came in at number eight with a score of 57/100, and Rhyl, which propped up the table with a lowly 5/100.

It prompted ‘Old Wirralian’ to ponder: “Where’s Llandudno? A long and pleasant promenade backed by elegant Victorian hotels and guesthouses, a very well maintained pier and the Great Orme to walk up, with beautiful views. Beaumaris on Anglesey is also lovely, with views of Snowdonia across the Menai Strait.”

Robert Kendall is also a fan of Llandudno. “It has a lovely long promenade with plenty of options to stay and eat out,” he said. “With Snowdonia only a short drive away, it should definitely be in the top few.”

‘Baz Racon’ offered other Welsh suggestions: “I agree that Rhyl is a shadow of its former self, when my parents, sister and I holidayed in the 1950s. But had the writer carried on further along the coast, Colwyn Bay has improved, Llandudno is a lovely town, as is Caernarfon, with its ancient castle, the Llŷn Peninsula has marvellous beaches and walks, and then there’s Harlech and Barmouth: great places with views of Snowdonia. You’ve missed out an area which knocks many of your places into cocked hats.”

The mighty pier at Llandudno - Getty

Have you forgotten Bournemouth?!

The omission of this southern seaside giant raised a few eyebrows.

Brian Robins said: “Bournemouth, by a country mile. Unlike Eastbourne, where I lived for much of my life, it still retains a certain style. And it has a great football team that I idolised as a teenager. Still do.”

Richard Chamberlain added: “I am surprised that Bournemouth is not on the list. It has beautiful beaches, great water quality, and warmer water than most British beaches. There are a wide range of hotels and the local authority keeps the streets clean.”

Southern belles

A clutch of other south coast towns were nominated by readers.

“I cannot believe you have missed out Eastbourne, the Suntrap of the South,” gasped John Clarke. “It has the South Downs, Beachy Head, miles of beaches, five golf courses, international tennis, a free airshow, multiple hotels, varied shops and restaurants, and numerous theatres, cinemas and art galleries (including this year’s Turner Prize).”

Alice Rendle had lots of love for Littlehampton: “Desperately unfashionable but blessed with the amazing tidal river Arun, its own RNLI station, some wonderful greenswards, a terminus railway and a plethora of fish and chip shops with Mr Whippy ice cream kiosks littering the promenade. What’s not to love for families wanting an affordable day out?! It even has a decent speciality cafe, Edge By The Sea.”

Several of you nominated Hastings, calling it “quirky, with wonderful old architecture and a rich history”, and “vibrant and fun”, while Southsea was tipped by John Hummingbird: “Totally underrated, and I hope it stays that way.”

Noble Eastbourne - Getty

Kentish crackers

Margate and Whitstable were at the business end of our ranking, but readers seem to prefer Broadstairs. Heather Redwood said: “Broadstairs, for me – beautiful scenery, walks and beaches, lovely restaurants and the quaint Palace Cinema.” Geoffrey Thirlby added: “Broadstairs is far superior to Margate. It has beautiful golden sand beaches in secluded bays, a wonderful promenade and the town in places feels very much in a time capsule, which adds to its charm.”

Meanwhile, Amy Pirt praised Deal for its “brutalist pier, top-notch dining and two castles” and Zigi Ellison commended Folkestone for its Triennial arts festival and “fabulous” Leas clifftop promenade.

The fair East

Southwold might have scored highly, but other East Anglian seaside towns deserve recognition too, according to you.

Deborah Leventon nominated Cromer: “It has one of only five UK seaside piers with a flourishing theatre, a surf school next door, and a wonderful Edwardian pitch and putt. Plus the best fish and chips and Cromer crabs.”

‘Beeston Bump’ advocated Sheringham: “Perfect for a 1950s-style Enid Blyton adventure: crabs discovered in seaweed-covered rock pools. Cycling on empty, winding roads between waving fields of ripening barley to discover a wayside pub…”

Jonathan Mantle suggested Leigh-on-Sea: “It has a lovely Old Town with great old pubs and a buzzy New Town full of bars, delis and retro shops.”

Beach huts at Cromer - Getty

Where’s Scotland?

One Scottish seaside town, North Berwick, made our ranking – coming in at number five with an enviable score of 80/100. But others deserved inclusion, readers felt.

“Scotland has been pretty much ignored, then,” lamented Damian Edwards. “None of Oban, Tobermory, Plockton, Gairloch, Portree, Tarbert, Applecross, Ullapool, Lochinver, Durness, Castletown, Stromness, Helmsdale, or Brora, among so many contenders, deemed worthy of intruding into the southern bias. I can tell you that any of them beats an overcrowded, overpriced, overrated Cornish sardine can.”

Charli McCann added: “St Andrews! Why is that not on the list? Stonehaven too is a lovely place. Again with plenty of history and beautiful views and decent places to eat.”

Go West

As for the South West, many of you advised steering well clear of St Ives, Chris Moss’s number one seaside town, and offered plenty of alternatives.

Rod Hirsch pronounced: “St Ives is such a lazy choice. Falmouth is much better: galleries, the Poly arts centre, beaches, fabulous restaurants and bars, the university and working docks making it an all-year-round town, plus all the amenities of the River Fal. You can keep oversold, overblown St Ives – try Falmouth and be very pleasantly surprised.”

Fiona Willis nominated a Devon gem: “Why is Exmouth always ignored? Golden sands, a beautiful estuary, boat rides, the best Mr Whippy ice cream in the world, and first-class Krispies Fish & Chips.”

Exmouth - Getty

Change the Channel

Several readers wondered why the Isle of Wight was absent, while others looked beyond, to the Channel Islands.

“Although I am sure people will say they are not truly part of Britain, I fail to understand why the Channel Islands (and in particular Jersey) always seem to be left out of these types of reports,” said Julie Arnold. “I’ve been going to Jersey for over 50 years and still can’t get over the beauty of the place, the diversity of the attractions (especially the Second World War stuff), and some of the best beaches I’ve ever seen in all my travels around the globe. My favourite place on the planet – full stop.”

Debra Clarke agreed: “Prettier than Cornwall, not full of second home owners or hordes of cars, fabulous restaurants, lots to do, 35 minutes flying time from Gatwick, duty free – what’s not to love about Jersey?!”

A national asset

While everyone has their own favourite seaside town, there’s one thing readers appeared to agree on: when it comes to coastal beauty, Britons are spoiled.

“All I need to enjoy the seaside is a wide promenade to stroll along and soak in a big open sky and seascape,” said Robert Storey, wistfully. “There are loads of places in the UK that provide that.”

Carolyn Cobbold added: “The great British seaside is the UK’s most underrated and neglected asset. We have one of the most spectacular and varied coastlines of any nation in the world. Let’s celebrate this amazing asset – and stop the waste water companies ruining our beaches.” Hear hear.

Is Margate great or grim? Which seaside town have we forgotten about? Please join the conversation below.