The famously dull town that is Britain’s best for commuters

Slough

Slough: a town with a reputation so dreary, poet laureate Sir John Betjeman once versed it wasn’t “fit for humans” and so famously dull it was the perfect setting for The Office.

But for commuters looking for a combination of short and cheap travel, affordable housing and access to good schools and green spaces, the much-derided town is demanding a second look.

The Telegraph analysed over 3.6 million possible variations of its new commuter town tool, adjusting various priorities commuters might have across ten metrics ranging from restaurants to schooling.

Of these, Slough appeared in the top ten choices over 3.3 million times.

Just 28 minutes from Paddington, the town is one of the closest towns to London amongst the 100 towns in the analysis.

Furthermore, at £344 a month, Slough’s travel card beats over comparably close towns such as St Albans (£438) and Reading (£528) at value for money.

The town also ranks in the top 10pc for access to green space and secondary education, with six outstanding schools within two kilometres of the station.

Unlike other towns within half an hour of London, Slough also has house prices at a relatively low £358,000 on average.

While on paper it has much to offer commuters, Slough still struggles to shake its reputation as the poster town for grey suburbia despite having royal neighbours as Windsor Castle a short drive away.

Its image hasn’t been helped by its portrayal in Ricky Gervais’ sitcom The Office as the home to Wernham Hogg paper company where “life is stationery”. The site of the fictional company was sold for £325m in 2015 to French investment bank Natixis.

But despite the jokes, Slough really is a great place to live, says its mayor Amjad Abbasi.

Abbasi, a Liberal Democrat councillor, has lived in the town for 16 years and says Slough is now more popular than ever thanks to its schools and green space, but it is bound together by close integration by the more than 100 communities who live there.

Story continues

As the town has grown, he says, it has more to offer its residents with a steady stream of new restaurant openings and events that are revitalising the high street and serving the community.

The next most popular town, according to our number crunching, was Chatham, a coastal town in north Kent, around forty minutes from London. Like Slough, Chatham has struggled to shift a reputation for post-industrial decline. Yet the Medway town has heritage.

Charles Dickens spent much of his childhood after his father was transferred to Chatham Dockyard in 1817, and the dockyard still stands today and, preserved by a dedicated charity, runs events throughout the year.

Chatham was pushed to the top of the list by its low house prices, at just £268,000 on average, and excellent primary and secondary schools.

It was access to highly-rated schools that also helped propel Chelmsford, in Essex, to the number three in the list, as well as a high number of restaurants and quick transport .

There were some notable absences from the top 10. A number of towns you might assume to score highly failed to stand out in our analysis due to them ranking poorly across all metrics.

Haslemere, a small town in Surrey, may seem at first glance to be perfect for commuters seeking isolation from city life.

However, with average house prices at £747,800, no outstanding schools nearby and a £500-a-month, hour-long journey into London, it fails to score highly in the round.

Other rural towns, including Flitwick, Royston and Banbury, all idyllic in their own right, failed to score highly.

More built-up commuter towns which failed to rank include Oxford and Winchester, often scoring highly on access to pubs and restaurants, but pulled down by high transport and housing costs.

Oxford has an average house price of £740,62, within the top ten most expensive locations on the list and in line with the average property price in the capital.

The metrics used were: travel times, house prices, annual and daily transport costs, proximity to outstanding primary and secondary schools, green spaces, train overcrowding, distance from the coast and the number of pubs and restaurants within two kilometres of the station.

In our search for the most popular spots, we also filtered out stations with low footfall, which is why towns like Princes Risborough did not make the cut.

Do you live in Slough, or any of the other places in our list of the best 100 commuter towns? Let us know in the comments below or email money@telegraph.co.uk

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.