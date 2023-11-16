Britain will back Ukraine for as long as it takes, Cameron warns Russia

Britain will back Ukraine for “as long as it takes”, David Cameron warned Russia as he travelled to Kyiv for talks with Volodymr Zelensky on his first trip abroad as Foreign Secretary.

Lord Cameron arrived in Kyiv for unannounced talks with the Ukrainian president on Wednesday, two days after his surprise appointment.

He promised to keep the world focused on the war-torn country’s plight as fighting rages in the Middle East.

“Russia thinks it can wait this war out, and that the West will eventually turn its attention elsewhere,” Lord Cameron said. “This could not be further from the truth.”Lord Cameron met Mr Zelensky at his office in the presidential palace in Kyiv on Wednesday, with details of the talks kept under wraps.

In a video of their meeting in Kyiv, Mr Zelensky said: “You know the world is not focused on the situation on our battlefield and dividing focus really doesn’t help.”

David Cameron, the new Foreign Secretary, attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv - REUTERS

Lord Cameron assured Ukraine that it could count on Britain’s support, and said their meeting was important “to make sure the attention is here”.

“What I want to say by being here is that we will continue to give you the moral support, the diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all the military support you need - not just this year and next year but for however long it takes,” the former prime minister said.

“It’s really important that we have this meeting ... to make sure we can get the communications right with all our friends and allies to make sure the attention is here in Ukraine.”

Johnson support ‘finest thing he and his government did’

Referring to Mr Zelensky’s close relationship with Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, Lord Cameron said they had “some disagreements” but praised his support for Ukraine as the “finest thing that he and his government did.”

Boris Johnson and David Cameron at the opening of the Paralympic Games in London in 2012 - Getty Images

Mr Zelensky said the talks had focused on “weapons for the front, strengthening air defence, protecting our people and critical infrastructure.”

After leaving Kyiv, Lord Cameron became the first British minister to visit the southern port city of Odesa since the outbreak of the war in February last year.

There, he announced a £10 million donation to the Red Cross to provide medical supplies to Ukrainian communities caught up in the Russian invasion.

Lord Cameron pledged a further £8.5 million to volunteer organisations providing humanitarian assistance on the front lines of the war.

He was appointed Foreign Secretary on Monday in a surprise move by Rishi Sunak, following a reshuffle of his Cabinet.

The Prime Minister called on Lord Cameron’s experience on the world stage to manage Britain’s response to the Russian invasion and the war between Israel and Hamas.

Lord Cameron oversaw the UK’s response to several conflicts during his time in No 10, including the toppling of Colonel Gaddafi in Libya and the fight against the Islamic State terror group in Syria.

