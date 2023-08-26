Britain’s babies are at the mercy of a broken system

neonatal

It is a case without parallel in recent British history: this week, neonatal nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced for murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital. The 33-year-old, convicted last Friday, will spend the rest of her life in jail for offences carried out between 2015 and 2016.

The “cruelty and calculation” of her crimes were characterised by Mr Justice Goss at Manchester Crown Court as “truly horrific” and “completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies”. And as the shockwaves continue to pulse through a heartbroken public, most of whom struggle to comprehend the depravity behind such acts, it is comforting to think that this was indeed a one-off; that it couldn’t happen again.

But while we should be wary of over-interpreting Letby as symbolic of a deeper malaise in the system, it is also true that the case seemed to highlight a string of wider failings. Her trial heard how allegations against her were not properly investigated by hospital bosses and that two more babies were killed even after doctors had raised concerns about the nurse. Evidence also emerged of staff shortages and a sometimes chaotic environment in the neonatal unit where she worked. Questions over standards of care were raised.

The Department of Health has launched an independent inquiry that will probe claims that warnings about Letby were ignored by management. Although her case is uniquely abhorrent, in some ways we have been here before: devastated families desperate for answers after a hospital scandal has threatened our faith in the care of tiny infants, our most vulnerable patients; an inquiry that will lead to a raft of recommendations and initiatives; a sense that something, at least, is being done.

“We’ve had lots of inquiries,” says Robert Wilson, head of the Sands and Tommy’s Joint Policy Unit. “There’s a sense that we don’t need another inquiry to know what’s going on. We don’t need to wait for another inquiry to find the sorts of things found in previous inquiries. What we don’t do is properly scrutinise how effective our response to those inquiries actually is.”

When it comes to neo-natal and maternity care, in the past decade alone the Ockenden review of the Shropshire maternity scandal (March 2022) revealed a “them and us” culture at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust between midwives and other staff, to the detriment of mothers and babies. A review by Dr Bill Kirkup (October 2022) of serious failings in maternity care at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust found women in labour were treated with “callousness” and “cruelty”, while trust chiefs appeared to play down problems. The Morecambe Bay report (March 2015) exposed a “lethal mix” of failings at almost every level in the maternity unit at Furness General Hospital in Cumbria. And an independent review of failings in maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals, commissioned this year, is expected to uncover the biggest maternity scandal in NHS history.

In Shropshire, it was found that more than 200 babies and nine mothers would have survived if not for the trust’s failings. Up to 45 babies could have been saved in East Kent. Eleven babies and a mother died at Furness. Dozens of babies were left dead or brain-damaged in Nottingham.

“Each new report spurs a lot of activity, so we’re not short of policy initiatives,” says Wilson. But a question mark hangs over whether these are leading to better outcomes. As one anonymous nurse, who works in patient safety, puts it: “Can all maternity units provide assurance that they have implemented all of Kirkup’s recommendations? And has anyone reviewed policy changes in maternity units after the Ockenden review? Why the f--k not?”

Certainly, the data do not paint an encouraging picture. In the decade to 2013, neonatal mortality rate (babies who die under 28 days) decreased significantly in England, Nuffield Trust analysis shows: from 4.2 deaths per 1,000 live births to 2.7. But progress has since been reversed: in 2021, the rate was 2.9 deaths per 1,000 live births, slightly higher than 2013’s record low. This equates to 1,701 neonatal deaths in 2021. In 2021, the stillbirth rate increased to 4.1 stillbirths per 1,000 births, corresponding to 2,451 in total.

Last November, a report from Mothers and Babies: Reducing Risk through Audit and Confidential Enquiries found almost a fifth of NHS trusts had been rated “red” for neonatal mortality rates, meaning the death rates were more than five per cent above average. The number of trusts flagged with this rating was up by 50 per cent compared with 2019.

While the disruption caused by the pandemic cannot be discounted as a factor, speaking to those in the system makes it clear that Covid cannot be blamed for many of the problems that plague our maternity care.

In March 2023, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) reviewed the state of the NHS post-2013’s Francis Report, which made 290 recommendations for improvement. It noted that “among the most disheartening features … are recurrent organisational catastrophes… most dispiriting of all is the disproportionate representation of vulnerable groups in these disasters, including maternity service users and infants…”

Last year, a comparison published in the BMJ showed the UK had the second highest maternal death rate in a study of eight European countries, with only Slovakia faring worse. This followed a report from Oxford Population Health’s National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit that found the number of women dying in pregnancy or shortly after giving birth in the UK had sharply increased in the 2018-20 period, compared with previous years, even once Covid deaths were excluded. The maternal mortality of black women was 3.7 times that of white women.

The UK neonatal mortality rate (1.7 per 1,000 births) is average for European countries where data are available, but underperforms compared with Scandinavian countries and Estonia, Slovenia, Austria, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, the Saving Babies’ Lives 2023 report from Sands and Tommy’s showed in May.

Experts stress that international comparisons are complex because of differences in how incidents are coded, and significant societal variations that impact on health outcomes. But what is evident is that behind all the headline figures lie countless tales of heartbreak, loss and trauma.

Emily Barley’s daughter Beatrice died at Barnsley Hospital last May after staff mistakenly checked the mother’s heartbeat instead of the baby’s. Barley says they failed to act when the heartbeat monitor showed a problem. After her baby had died but before she had delivered her, she says she was left without medical care for half an hour or so.

“It’s destroyed my life,” says the 34-year-old from Rotherham. “The main feeling I have every day is just missing [Beatrice]. She’s just not there and she should be. I am also struggling with PTSD and various other mental health [issues]. And my career has been destroyed.”

A subsequent report from the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch suggested Barley’s case could have been escalated sooner. The hospital has apologised to Barley.

Rachael McGrath, who gave birth to twins at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2013, says her pre-eclampsia was not picked up when she reported to the community midwife towards the end of her pregnancy that she had “started to feel absolutely dreadful”.

She says: “Instead of telling me to go to the hospital, she simply said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll see you on Wednesday.’”

The day before her next antenatal appointment, she felt warmth between her thighs. “I looked down and realised I was haemorrhaging,” she says. “I had a total placental abruption at home, which involved an ambulance to hospital and an emergency C-section. The horror of this journey is etched into my memory forever.”

During her Caesarean section, she says a cannula was misplaced and over a litre of Hartmann’s solution (compound sodium lactate used to replace body fluid and mineral salts) was pumped under the skin of her arm instead of into a vein. “This led to me requiring adrenalin [and] resuscitation.”

Her twins, born requiring resuscitation, survived; but she says that when she was well enough to be moved to the maternity ward, she encountered “a cavalier attitude from almost all the staff, which I realised was cultural within the hospital and, I believe, had serious consequences.”

At one point she says she was left lying in a pool of her own blood for hours “while the afternoon shift neglected to hand my case over to the evening shift.” She claims that when she asked for help from staff she was met with sarcasm, hostility, defensiveness or neglect.

She says she settled a medical negligence case with the hospital for “between £50,000 and £70,000.”

Now chair of the Birth Trauma Association, she believes a combination of underfunding, understaffing, compassion fatigue and “a broken system” are to blame.

“The system requires a complete overhaul, with trauma-informed care being at the heart of all interactions with healthcare professionals and service users,” she says. “It is something that has had ramifications on my life, which changed its path completely. My husband and I don’t leave the twins with anybody.”

A spokesman for the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust says: “We know Ms McGrath has concerns about the care we provided. We are sorry that this has been her experience. We won’t comment further as it is our duty to protect patient confidentiality.”

McGrath’s diagnosis of a broken system chimes with that of others. “The NHS doesn’t work any more, it’s broken, and it’s heartbreaking because this is not what we signed up for,” says a paediatrician at a London hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We wanted to help people, but [the system] isn’t fit for purpose any more. It’s so chronically underfunded compared to how the rest of Europe funds its healthcare systems. It’s completely dysfunctional.”

While neonatal units are “usually really well staffed” and “super well regulated”, maternity services are “a whole other issue,” she says.

“The number of women each midwife has to look after is just ridiculous. Babies will start breathing a bit fast, or their temperature isn’t right, and it will take some time for that to be picked up. There are not enough midwives and they’re now being asked to do a lot more baby care when they already have enough to do.”

A survey by the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) in June found midwives across England work about 100,000 extra unpaid hours a week to keep maternity services safe – while the annual Nursing and Midwifery report found that 27,000 had left in the year to March. “Report after report has made a direct connection between staffing levels and safety, yet the midwife shortage is worsening and we still have no NHS workforce plan to address it,” says Dr Suzanne Tyler, executive director, trade union, at the RCM.

Meanwhile demands on services are growing: not because more babies are being born (they’re not – Office for National Statistics figures show live births in England and Wales in 2022 fell by 3.1 per cent compared with the previous year and were at their lowest since 2002); but for broader health and demographic reasons.

“Obesity in the population has increased over time,” says Dr Liz Fisher, senior fellow at the Nuffield Trust. So has the number of older mothers: rates of women getting pregnant in their 40s have more than doubled since 1990, according to Tommy’s. Older mothers are more likely to develop a health condition and more likely to need help giving birth, says the baby loss charity.

“There are widening inequalities in things like maternal health,” says Dr Fisher. Inequalities that were highlighted, too, in the Saving Babies’ Lives report, which pointed out that there were “stark and persistent inequalities in outcomes by ethnicity and deprivation” yet no national targets to reduce these.

Causes of maternal and neonatal mortality – and of traumatic “near-miss” scenarios – are varied and complex. Broader societal factors are at play, alongside what happens in hospitals. While years of underfunding and understaffing of midwifery teams is persistently raised as one of the chief problems, it is not the only one. As multiple inquiries into maternity scandals have laid bare, the culture within some institutions may also need to change. A lack of openness and transparency is a recurring theme, with hospitals putting reputation above safety.

“In the East Kent report, [author] Dr Bill Kirkup was very clear that the issues were not primarily about lack of resources but about leadership and cultures and behaviours,” says Wilson. “Sorting out staffing on its own is not sufficient without sorting out cultural change as well.”

The London paediatrician meanwhile describes a culture in which staff are “desperately trying to improve things – midwives don’t become midwives because they’re callous”, but in which management is under-scrutinised.

“What has come out, especially after Letby, is who is holding management to account?” she says.

In her previous job, she recalls turning up to start a night shift and finding herself dependent on nurses trained overseas who were unfamiliar with the British system. “I said to my bosses, ‘this isn’t safe; who is going to help if a child comes in and goes into cardiac arrest?’ They would say, ‘yeah, it’s not great,’ and we’d just about scrape enough people together from other areas.”

When the problems were escalated to the clinical lead, the latter reported back that the hospital chief executive was “well aware but that we just had to carry on while they waited for applicants to fill jobs,” says the paediatrician.

She and her colleagues would regularly report that the situation was so dire that A&E would have to be closed that night, but management refused, she says, on the grounds that “it looks really bad”.

She adds: “Who is regulating these managers? They can do what they like. They have far more influence on patient care than I do. Who is checking to see how they’re practising? After Letby, we would like to see regulation of management change.”

The anonymous nurse paints a similar picture. “None of this is unique to the Countess of Chester – I have seen this in every trust I have worked in: execs who are too arrogant to accept that the trust risks patients’ safety every day,” she says. “They’ve got no hope to reduce risks and subsequent patient safety if they won’t even acknowledge the risks exist.” She adds that “execs can move from trust to trust with no problems. Their wake of destruction is brushed under the carpet.”

More than 2,000 NHS managers earn six-figure salaries, according to analysis published by The Daily Telegraph last year. The best-paid received £300,000 in 2020-21. “The more senior I get, the more I see the huge power they have,” says the paediatrician. “They’ve been told to save money, so they have no choice but to save money in different ways.”

“All the good people have left. A lot of my [doctor] friends have gone to Australia. The NHS is bleeding out on so many fronts.”

The effects are keenly felt. A Care Quality Commission survey of more than 20,900 women who gave birth in February 2022 showed a decline in those reporting positively about their experience of maternity care, with a notable decrease in the number able to access help from staff when they needed it, compared with five years earlier. “If you look at lots of metrics things are not going in the right direction,” says Wilson.

Victoria Warnes, 41, is pursuing a complaint against a London hospital after her own traumatic experience of childbirth in 2014. Her daughter was thought to be in the breech position (lying bottom or feet first) up to week 34 of her pregnancy. “I was told afterwards they probably should have done a scan to check her position. Instead, I was left to go really overdue [by two weeks] with her,” she says. She was in so much pain during labour, “I literally thought I was going to die. And we were just left [alone].”

Warnes’ experience highlights the gulf that often exists between midwives and doctors – it wasn’t until a consultant doing the rounds of the ward realised something was wrong that she was properly attended to. “She said, ‘[the baby] is completely the wrong way around and is never going to come out naturally.’ And then I was rushed into the operating theatre to get her out.”

Victoria Warnes was ‘traumatised’ after an emergency Caesarean section - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

The baby had to be resuscitated at birth as she had suffered oxygen loss. As a result, she suffers from hypotonia – very low muscle tone – and hypermobility, so all her joints are lax. “She can’t go up and down climbing frames and her life is very different to her peers,” says Warnes, founder of antenatal class business Our Baby Club. “That’s becoming more and more evident now she’s getting older.”

She blames hospital staff for failing to look at her case and scan her to check the baby’s position, and says she was left “utterly traumatised”.

She adds: “If we’d had more people around us during the birth and in the run-up to our birth, this wouldn’t have been missed.”

Natalie Walker, 29, from Lincolnshire, was told there were no spaces available at her local hospital when she rang ahead of her appointment to be induced last year. She was advised to drive to a hospital in the next county – a two-and-a-half-hour journey. When she objected, her nearest hospital agreed she could come in and induced her later that day.

When she said she felt she needed to push, she says she was told by a midwife “don’t be silly, you don’t need to.” After her husband, Sam, insisted, the midwife examined her and found Walker was correct.

“They all then rushed in,” she says. “It was very chaotic, and even when my son had arrived, there was a delay getting us on to the ward. It was a battle at every stage. I suffered with recurring nightmares for the first three months of my son’s life – I would wake up in a sweat reliving the whole experience. We would like a second child but are now incredibly wary of the process and whether we would trust going through the NHS because we had such a negative experience.”

Natalie and Sam Walker with son Alfred. His chaotic birth left the mum with nightmares and fearful of having more children - Tony Buckingham

So what needs to change to effect meaningful improvement in our maternity care?

“I think the bottom line is probably about making it more possible for maternity teams to be able to speak up when they think they can’t deliver safe care,” says Gill Walton, RCM chief executive. “We’re very concerned about the number of midwives, [but] the biggest issue isn’t just about the numbers, because we know that training more [midwives] takes more time. It’s about retention. How do we make sure that [midwives are] well supported, that they have access to training and education, that the culture they’re working in means they are able to do a good job and feel supported doing so?”

Postnatal care has always been a “Cinderella” service, she says. “And that’s not really getting any better.” Midwives get pulled away to care for ill women and mothers in labour, meaning “other parts of the service are really creaking and cracks are really starting to show.”

The anonymous nurse suggests a register of execs, “so they don’t hop from trust to trust causing chaos. We need a national whistleblowing organisation so that people can raise concerns without being at risk of losing their job.”

Is it the midwife system itself that’s at fault? Mothers in the UK generally only receive doctor-led care if they fall into a high-risk category. Would we be better off with a doctor-led system of the sort some other countries have?

“In US they have doctor-led systems and their outcomes are horrendous. Midwives are really good at what they do. I don’t think the answer is getting more obstetricians to do more of it,” says the paediatrician.

Perhaps the answer, suggests Walton, is that better cooperation between doctors and midwives is needed – to avoid the sort of situations the anonymous nurse finds herself in, “when discussing an incident with a doctor and I am put in my place or asked, ‘What could you possibly know about x’”.

“When doctors and midwives work well together, it is much easier to flag up issues and then collectively find the solution,” says Walton. “We are working closely with the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists to try and turn that around.”

In the meantime, the anonymous nurse has a sobering warning.

“Letby could have got away with what she did at any unit in the NHS”, she says. “Anyone who says otherwise is lying. But it will be interesting to see who will be scapegoated. And devastating when the next catastrophe is uncovered.”

Additional reporting by Alex Clark

