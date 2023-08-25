Britain’s airports have become a Third World embarrassment

A view of Gatwick Airport

In a contest for the most depressing place to arrive in Britain, Gatwick Airport is surely a prime contender. As summer draws to a close and millions of holidaymakers return to the UK, those coming through our second busiest airport will need an extra dose of courage. As for international arrivals, they must wonder if they’ve come to the right place. Is this sprawling bunker really a gateway to the sixth largest economy in the world?

It is hard to imagine a more dismal advertisement for our country than the dilapidated strip-lit terminals, with their creaking escalators, mouldy ceilings and chewing gum-flecked floors. Juddering lifts that look and operate as if they were installed half a century ago add a whole extra leg to the journey. Outside the terminal, yellow and white paint on bollards, barriers and road markings has all but flaked away.

The whole place is a manifestation of how far this country has fallen, made all the more shocking by the contrast with gleaming aviation hubs elsewhere. Take Marrakesh Menara, not even the flagship airport of a lower middle income country. Throughout summer, Gatwick handles daily flights to and from north Africa, providing an opportunity to compare the transport infrastructure.

Voted the seventh best airport in the world by discerning readers of Condé Nast Traveller, Menara is a stunner. No expense was apparently spared with the design and materials. Inside, it is all smooth contours, domed ceilings and halls bathed in natural light. Outside, great swathes of wood panelling are intricately carved with thousands of stars. As much thought has gone into the landscaping as the cool interiors.

Swaying palm trees and fat green cacti shield the single level car park. The contrast between this architectural triumph and the shabbiness of Gatwick North – from where EasyJet operates flights to Marrakesh and Agadir – is downright embarrassing.

Of course, infrastructure projects of this kind are expensive: the redevelopment of Menara cost £100 million, a huge investment in a country where average annual incomes are around $4,000 (£3,170). But for countries on the up, having a beautiful airport is like that old adage about looking good for work: dress for the job you want, not the one you have.

Morocco has been undertaking an upgrade programme to not just one, but seven, of its airports. These shiny new aviation hubs represent the kind of country it aims to be.

As its economy grows, its leaders are paying more than lip service to the environment. The airport itself, which opened the same year as the country hosted COP22, boasts an array of green features. What the Kingdom of Morocco resolutely refuses to do is allow obsession with climate change to stifle development.

It continues to be heavily reliant on coal, and has declined to enshrine net zero in law. None the less, its efforts to cut carbon emissions are considered “almost sufficient” by international climate change watchdogs.

The focus is squarely on the economic climate, not the weather, as the government prioritises initiatives that have a reasonable chance of paying off for its own people. Consequently, it is in the throes of extraordinary transformation: GDP per capita has steadily risen; the economy is expected to grow at three times the rate of the UK, and at almost 74, average life expectancy is higher than it is in the most deprived parts of Britain.

A $10 billion construction project to capitalise on Tangier’s proximity to Europe suffered a significant setback after a falling out with the Chinese, but signifies the government’s ambition and determination not to become beholden to foreign powers as it grows. Anxious to avoid the trap of being quietly colonised by the Chinese, a fate that awaits any country overly eager for the renminbi, Morocco refused to give China ownership of the proposed new city, leading to a semi parting of the ways. Not to be deterred, they have scaled back the design, and are doing it their own way.

Throttled by our own eco-noose, in this country we are doing the precise opposite, ploughing billions into the misguided quest to hit net zero while allowing almost everything else to disintegrate.

Wildly excessive net zero measures are being prioritised at the expense of maintaining the basic fabric of our country. Much of our transport infrastructure – including roads riddled with potholes – now looks Third World. Crumbling Victorian hospitals with leaky roofs, buckling walls and ceilings and antiquated sewage systems are patched and mended in haphazard fashion when they are patently no longer fit for the delivery of 21st century healthcare and should be razed.

Completed in 2007, the beautiful refurbishment of St Pancras International is an example of what can be done, but far too many other train stations are a disgrace. Bewildered Americans rolling into Oxford from Paddington are said to routinely ask station staff whether there has been some mistake. Grubby platforms, blocked toilets and an abandoned waiting room that appears as if it is sometimes used as a rubbish dump are no way to welcome millions of international tourists to the city of dreaming spires.

As rival economies race ahead, our global status is rapidly declining. In places that really matter, our appearance is so pitiful it is as if we have given up already.

We may still be a First World country, but we are being outshone by parts of the Third World.

