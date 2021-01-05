Amazon's having a major sale on Brita water filter pitchers—more than 40 percent off today
You know you’re supposed to drink eight glasses of water a day. But if tap water grosses you out, and you don’t feel like shelling out big bucks for a faucet filter, what’s a thirsty person to do? Get a Brita filter, obvs! Today only, Brita Pitchers and Water Filtering Bottles are up to 46 percent off at Amazon.
A variety of pitchers are on sale, from classic 10-cup models to extra-large 25-cup champs. Some come in classic white or black; others in red and even lime green. They all fit perfectly on fridge shelves, and the filter does everything from reduce chlorine (both taste and odor) to eliminate copper, mercury, zinc, and cadmium.
And because no one wants to keep track of changing the filter, a handy status indicator on the pitcher does it for you. It doesn’t get any easier to keep clean drinking water on hand 24/7.
Find the Brita of your dreams below:
Brita Water Pitcher with 1 Filter, 10 Cup
Reduce the chlorine, copper, mercury and other impurities in the water you drink every day. Crafted to be easy to fill and easy to pour, the Brita pitcher is an essential home item. Never leave the house without filling up your reusable water bottle again — this pitcher can fill three 24-ounce bottles. And it won’t hog up space in the fridge!
Brita Grand Pitcher with 1 Filter, Large 10 Cup
Whether your home is trying to be more environmentally conscious, or simply looking for ways to save money, investing in a Brita will cut the costs (and wastes) of purchasing plastic water bottles. According to the company, one Longlast filter, which lasts six months—that’s three times longer than the PUR Lead Reduction filter—can replace 900 standard 16.9-ounce water bottles. Um, that’s a lot.
“We drink a lot of water and were tired of having to recycle so many plastic bottles every day, usually 8+ bottles from the two of us,” writes one five-star reviewer. “The Brita Water Pitcher has changed our habits. We now fill the Brita (several times a day!), put the pitcher in the fridge, and when wanted, pour water into our reusable Rocky Mountain Tumblers. Rarely do we need bottled water since we bought the Brita. We are very happy with our purchase and will purchase again in the future.”
Brita UltraMax Water Filter Dispenser, Extra Large 18 Cup
Perfect for the hostess with the mostess or large and in charge families, this Brita dispenser filters and holds more than a gallon of water all at once. Instead of having to remove the Brita from the fridge for every use, this baby can stay in place for days and all you have to do is use the little spout.
