As a Brit who has lived in France for 35 years, these are 10 things that are better across the Channel

The British are better than the French at so many things. These include rock’n’roll, television, pork pies, ceremonial occasions, innovative hair styling, bacon, monarchy, custard, lawns, newspapers, marmalade, whisky and the wearing of hats. We should never forget this. I’m sure most Telegraph readers won’t. But we should also allow that, however ambivalent our attitude to the French might be, they are better at some things than we are. Consider the following:

Motorway service stations

Enter a British service station and you’ve put on a couple of stone as you walk through the door. Greasy calories are in the air, shrieking “get fat!”. I’ve nothing against fast food – I am rare among Britons in having met, and eaten (from a cardboard box) with, the original Colonel Sanders – but I appreciate diversity. French service stations have burgers but also provide real meals with, you know, vegetables. The better service stations will also have parkland, and play equipment – and sometimes supervised activities – for the kids. Now that the French have also learned how to clean toilets, you’re laughing.

The average French service station far outstrips British counterparts, says Anthony Peregrine - Getty

Markets

There are good markets in Britain. Apparently, there are many in London. But others I know, mainly in the north, are dispiriting places for the desperate. Compare and contrast with markets in pretty much every town and village in France. These assemble the abundance from the surrounds and beyond. Over there, the fish is displayed as if the ocean had just receded; over here, the meat and cheese, veg, breads and gargantuan pan-fulls of paella fuel quite legitimate food lust. These aren’t special “farmers’ markets”, with their cast of right-on, pony-tailed, bearded cap-wearers. They’re just what has always happened in towns and villages, so a focal point of local social life. On a good day, in our village, it can take me 30 minutes to get to the tomatoes.

Markets in France remain a focal point of local social life - getty

Riots

In Britain, we tip a statue or two into a river, and rather pitiful old teachers glue their heads to petrol tankers. In France, they set fire to cities. They’re way ahead. No wonder. They’ve been perfecting social upheaval since 1789 – earlier yet, if we count peasant revolts. So they’ve absolutely got the hang of it. In wrecking Paris and other centres recently, they were simply honouring tradition. The tradition requires that, as commentators talk of “alienation” and “deprivation”, so rioters load themselves up with TVs, trainers and 10th-generation iPads – all for the price of a brick and a hoodie. Tradition, in short, will remain strong.

The French have been perfecting social upheaval since 1789

Fish and white wine

I won’t say that the French are better than we are at food in general for, whenever I do, commenters come after me with crowbars. It’s summer in southern France and far too hot for that sort of malarkey. We’ll stick with fish, seafood and white wine, fields in which French superiority is indisputable. For an island race, the British are remarkably reticent about fish. There are notable exceptions, not least Rick Stein’s places in Padstow (though I have reservations about Mr Stein himself; he interviewed me at length for his last TV series touring France – and then cut out all the fascinating stuff I said in favour of coverage of some Dutch B&B owner of no interest whatsoever).

In general, though, if it goes beyond fish and chips, we’re baffled. Across the Channel… well, look at the tiered seafood platters bountiful with oysters, whelks, scallops, scampi, sea urchins and clams, the 17 different ways with sea bass, bouillabaisse (the most full-frontal fish dish in the world), squid stew, Brittany lobster, ttoro fish soup from Basque country or the tielle octopus pie from Sète. Team any of these with a Picpoul de Pinet, a Cassis white or maybe even a Chablis, and you’re laughing all over again.

Bouillabaise: the most full-frontal fish dish on earth - getty

Politeness

When my father used to come to France, he’d go out for a walk in the village three or four times a day, returning delighted that everyone he passed greeted him with a “Bonjour, monsieur”. “I don’t get that in England,” he’d say. He couldn’t, really. There’s no way of saying a stand-alone “monsieur” in English without sounding either obsequious (“sir”), or like an urchin (“mister”). And mateyness has anyway edged out courtesy in daily British life. The French formality – the “vous” and “permettez-moi de” and the rest – doesn’t stop French people from wanting to tear one another apart but gives an agreeable sheen to life before things kick off. And, frankly, “bonjour messieurs-dames” suggests a degree of respect not necessarily attained by, say, “wotcha, cock”.

Unlike in France, mateyness has edged out courtesy in daily British life - getty

Rugby

Here is a mark of the British genius for self-effacement. We invented almost every sport of any interest – soccer, golf, tennis, horse-racing, rugby, badminton, cricket – and taught them to the rest of the world so well that the rest of the world shows up regularly to beat us at most of them. This is certainly the case with rugby union right now. Who can argue convincingly that our behemoths will match the likes of Dupont and Ntamack in the coming world cup? In the old phrase, it’s piano movers v. piano players. And it’s not going to get better any time soon: the French junior side has just won the U20 world cup for the third time running. It is entirely fitting that, should you want to pay respects at the grave of William Webb Ellis – alleged inventor of rugby – you must travel to Menton on the French Riviera.

Languages

For British people it is normal that everyone everywhere should speak English. The French think that’s normal too. That’s a big difference between us. I’ve hardly ever been to even the most remote bar or tourist office in France and not found someone who spoke a bit of English. In Britain – granted, some time ago – I couldn’t find anyone who spoke French in London’s main tourist office. As a French friend said: “The British think they’re bilingual if they can manage ‘bonjour’ and ‘merci’. And you call us arrogant…”

Service

The place: a buffet restaurant at a southern English airport. The time: lunch. I wanted the Cumberland sausage. The youth behind the counter couldn’t identify the sausage, though it was marked “Cumberland sausage”. He called for help from two superiors, who came from out the back, indicated the sausage and then served me gravy in a coffee cup.

“Enjoy, mate,” he said, before disappearing back to his real job as a bollard. French waiting staff are, by contrast, serious men and women in serious aprons who can correctly deliver 12 different drinks on one tray to one table, even though they were ordered in English. France has career waiters. Britain has youngsters filling in time between TikTok videos and TV reality shows, and who can’t spell cappuccino.

'France has career waiters. Britain has youngsters filling in time between TikTok videos' - Getty

Towns centres

You can walk through a French town centre and not be overwhelmed by charity shops and estate agents, “all for a pound” bazaars, telephone warehouses and pop-up greetings cards outlets. Real life courses through the streets: shops selling stuff which folk actually need, markets, family restaurants, neighbourhood bars. And all sorts of people live bang central: lawyers, hairdressers, bakers, engineers, the lot.

They’ve not all cleared off to the suburbs. So the centres feel rounded and entire. By the same token, the centres are not wholly abandoned to drink-addled mayhem come evening-tide. We’re often out in our local city centre after dinner, and so is everyone else: families, couples, groups of youth not apparently throwing up, tourists aiming for a nightcap. I’ve never seen a girl upending herself into a tub of flowers, or blokes chucking cans at the war memorial. France has some catching up to do on that score.

Place de la Liberte, in the medieval town of Sarlat is typical of France's pretty centres - getty

Festivals

British festivals undoubtedly have their moments. I’ve witnessed a few: at the Isle of Wight, the soon-to-be-late Jimi Hendrix tearing it up, and Joni Mitchell getting pelted with beer cans; at Reading, the Stones; and at Cambridge, my tent being burned down while the Fairports played. Britain still has some crackers – Edinburgh, Glastonbury, Leeds, Glyndebourne – but, up and down the scale, France has a lot more.

At the top end, Avignon is Edinburgh-on-Rhône, Aix has world-beating opera and, this year, Carcassonne has already had Bob Dylan and the Béjart ballet and will shortly have Tom Jones and Joe Bonamassa amid an extraordinarily diverse programme of music and drama. The Vieilles Charrues in Brittany – France’s Glastonbury – boasts the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Robbie Williams and many more. Meanwhile Marciac, a Gascon village a quarter the size of Hebden Bridge, has a jazz line-up worthy of Chicago: Norah Jones, Ben Harper, Wynton Marsalis.

There are dozens, hundreds, of others, enlivening summer with music, theatre, bull-running and a tendency for the outdoor apéritif hour to stretch away indefinitely. Some odd ones, too. The Championnat des Boules Carrées in hill-topping Cagnes-sur-Mer is, as the name suggests, the world championship of square boules. An organiser explained: “If we used round ones, they’d roll away down the slope.”

