Fox News' Brit Hume Face-Mask Shames Joe Biden; Twitter Goes Bonkers

Fox News commentator Brit Hume on Monday tried to face-mask shame Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden. He indicated that Biden doesn’t look good wearing one ― as if that’s more important than any safety considerations about spreading a virus that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.

“This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public,” wrote Hume, who posted a photo on Twitter of a masked Biden from Agence France-Presse.

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

So apparently the “cool factor” is of primary importance to Hume — and Trump.

You can imagine how well that went over on Twitter.

North Dakota’s Republican governor, Doug Burgum, counseled his voters on Friday: “There should be no mask shaming” for those who opt to wear the protective coverings to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. “Dial up your empathy and your understanding,” he urged.

“We’re all in this together, and there’s only one battle we’re fighting, and that’s the battle of the virus,” Burgum said.

As for Hume’s attitude:

I mean it’s not like there’s a pandemic raging and killing Americans. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 25, 2020

It’s not about looking good, it’s about setting a good example which used to be something presidents did — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 25, 2020

He looks like a man who is respectful of human life and knows how to model proper behavior. A leader. He also looks cool as hell. — Lisa Glass (@LMplusG) May 26, 2020

Looks like @brithume has a problem with leadership and Biden demonstrating for Americans how to stay safe. Brit, maybe you have not lost anyone you love or maybe you have nobody to love, but as someone who has lost people he loves I am thankful that @JoeBiden is doing this. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 25, 2020

This is a perfect and perfectly revealing tweet. Thank you! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 25, 2020

Me: Siri, Who is Brit Hume?



Siri: Brit is the co-chair of trump death panels — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) May 25, 2020

Biden is wearing one because science says it stops the spread, and he is being respectful of his fellow Americans.



This saddens me honestly Brit, because I don't agree with your politics, but I respected your PoV before Trump. You have gone down the conspiracy theorist hole. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) May 26, 2020

99,804 Americans are DEAD and you're complaining that Biden tried to set an example today?



Perhaps he should have gone golfing? pic.twitter.com/WCSUT1odbp — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 25, 2020

Is this not an attractive enough look for you Brit? Would a ventilator be better? — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 25, 2020

Looks to me like the next Commander-in-Chief. pic.twitter.com/7lSX2O5JsI — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) May 25, 2020

