Brit Awards tweak rules after diversity row

Harry Styles won best artist at this year's Brit Awards. All of his competitors were male.

Organisers of the Brit Awards have announced they will update their rules to address criticism over diversity.

The show faced a backlash in January when it was revealed that no women were shortlisted for the best artist prize, which replaced the gendered best male and female categories two years ago.

Harry Styles, who won the award, dedicated it to artists like Charli XCX, who had been overlooked.

The Brits will now expand the number of nominees for the prize from five to 10.

It is hoped the change will create a more balanced field.

A new award for best R&B act will also be created for the 2024 ceremony.

Previously, R&B artists were forced to compete in a combined best pop/R&B category - which was predictably dominated by mainstream stars like Harry Styles and Dua Lipa.

Singer Mahalia voiced her dissatisfaction at the 2023 Brits ceremony, turning up in a Burberry jacket with the words "Long Live R&B" painted on the back.

Speaking to BBC News on Friday, she welcomed the changes.

"I literally screamed on the phone when I found out," she said. "This is huge".

Mahalia protested the merged pop and R&B category on the Brits' red carpet in February

She continued: "For me, when the [combined] category got announced a couple of years ago, I was disappointed for the younger generation of R&B kids, who were going to think a Brit nomination was impossible.

"I was kind of feeling that, too. If I'm in a longlist with all of these huge art pop artists, I don't know how I'm going to shine through.

"So my initial reaction to the change was just pure happiness and pride."

Her comments were echoed by BBC 1Xtra's DJ Ace, who presents a weekly show dedicated to R&B.

"Right now is such a great time for R&B," he said, citing acts like Ella Mai, Cleo Sol and Flo - all of whom would be eligible for the new prize.

"Feel-good music is back, there's an explosion of R&B and Afrobeats music. People want to feel again.

He credited Mahalia with persuading the organisers to take action.

"Wearing that jacket said a lot, even though it could have been detrimental to her career.

"Going against the grain isn't always the done thing in the music industry, but she had something to say and she said it. And I'm so glad that they've taken heed."

'Inclusive and reflective'

The Brits said the inaugural best R&B prize would have an eligibility period of 24 months, instead of the usual 12, to make sure artists who may have been overlooked in 2023 were eligible to qualify.

The extended shortlist for artist of the year will also apply to the best international artist category.

The changes were decided as part of an annual review of the ceremony, said Dr Jo Twist, CEO of awards organisers the BPI.

"Obviously we were disappointed that no women were nominated for artist of the year in 2023," she told BBC News.

"So we reached out to people in the industry and expert groups to understand how we can improve this for this year, to make the Brits inclusive and reflective."

She added that "this year is looking very positive" for female artists and R&B acts, with the likes of Dua Lipa, Raye, Mahalia and PinkPantheress all eligible in multiple categories.

Rachel Jones' trophy (left) is the latest in a long line of bespoke Brits statues

Separately, organisers revealed that British visual artist Rachel Jones would design the 2024 Brit Award Trophy.

She follows in the footsteps of Damien Hirst, Vivienne Westwood, Sir Peter Blake and Zaha Hadid, all of whom have put their individual spin on the traditional Britannia statue.

Recently labelled "the most interesting abstract painter working today" by Time Out magazine, Jones's trophy is an explosion of colour, painted in a variety of styles and textures.

"I feel like it's my voice in the form of a trophy, it's colourful and chaotic," she said in a statement.

"This was really important because all the other trophies were so distinctive, and you know immediately who made them. I'm really happy that what we've ended up with is a reflection of my visual language".

The 2024 Brit Award ceremony will take place at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, 2 March, and will be broadcast live on ITV.