The Brit Awards reveals 2021 date

Photo credit: Jim Dyson - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Brit Awards will take place on 11 May 2021 rather than its usual February slot, as a result of the pandemic. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV rom the O2 Arena.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The news comes after discussions among the music industry and show partners Mastercard, ITV and AEG, and is designed to "give a fairer opportunity to all artists as well as ensuring a mix of huge domestic and global superstars that annually attend and perform at the show", says a statement.

The awards will take safety and logistical factors into consideration in organising and staging the show.

“We want to make sure that The Brits delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music," says Brit Awards Ltd chief executive Geoff Taylor. "We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May, and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times."

Performers at the 2020 event included Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Stormzy and rapper Dave, who used the limelight to make political statements about the UK. In a freestyle verse, he accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being a racist, demanded justice for Grenfell and criticised the country's treatment of the Duchess of Sussex.

The Brits is the latest awards ceremony to postpone its 2021 event, following in the footsteps of the Oscars which has been pushed back two months until 25 April, and the BAFTAs which will happen on 11 April rather than February.

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

Story continues

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like