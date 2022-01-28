Brit Awards Name Inflo Producer of the Year for His Work With Adele, Little Simz and Others

Chris Willman
·3 min read

In advance of the upcoming 2022 Brit Awards, it was revealed Friday that Inflo has been named producer of the year, with his honors set to be given out on the red carpet preceding the live ceremony at the O2 Arena in London Feb. 8.

Besides having recently won plaudits for working with Adele on three tracks on her smash album “30” (“Woman Like Me,” “Hold On” and “Love Is a Game”), Inflo is best known for his own acclaimed R&B collective, Sault.

More from Variety

“As the first Black music producer to ever win a Brit for best producer, I feel honored to be a part of change,” said Inflo, aka Dean Josiah Cover, in a statement. “All the Black producers before me, I’m in awe and have studied you. I am you. Thank you for both paving the way and for your integral contribution to British music.”

Inflo’s contributions to music in 2021 were so substantial that three albums he produced in part or full made Variety‘s year-end best list — Adele’s “30,” Little Simz’s “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert” and Sault’s “Nine.” Wrote Variety, “Inflo has been having a heck of a year, but he’s never better at pushing sonic pleasures than he is working with the endlessly fascinating Little Simz.” The Adele and Little Simz projects are both up for album of the year at the Brits.

Said Little Simz, “Flo is a true creative in every sense of the word. Music is in his DNA. He really loves, lives and breathes this. There is no one more deserving of this award.”

Little Simz will be among the performers on the Feb. 8 telecast on ITV, along with Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Holly Humberstone and Liam Gallagher.

Inflo first rose to notoriety in 2014 when he produced and co-wrote two popular British albums, the Kooks’ “Listen” and Michael Kiwanuka’s “Love and Hate,” followed by the latter artist’s “Kiwanuka” and Little Simz’s breakout “Grey Area.”

Both as a producer and even as an artist, Inflo has preferred to stay as out of sight as possible; that the Brit Awards even had a photo of Inflo to send out is nothing to take for granted, given his relative secrecy and/or humulity.

Variety‘s Jem Aswad referred to Sault’s aura of mystery, and the collective’s penchant for free or limited-time releases, in reviewing “Nine” last summer. “Who exactly is in Sault is intentionally undefined, but a dive into the albums’ credits confirm that it’s largely masterminded by songwriter-producer Inflo (Dean Josiah Cover), who has worked with Little Simz, Michael Kiwanuka and Jungle, along with singer Cleo Sol (Cleopatra Nikolic) or Kadeem Clarke on several others. How they manage to keep such a low profile — let alone pay for five, not-cheap-to-record full-length albums in two years when they’re giving away a large percentage of their recorded music — is perhaps the biggest mystery of all. But as with all things Sault, the point isn’t who or how; it’s what and why.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Chiefs outlast Bills in OT to reach AFC title game

    Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend. The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime. The Chiefs won the coin toss, marched swiftly downfield ag

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Aaron Rodgers isn't being silenced for his stance on COVID-19 vaccines, just called out

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Is Aaron Rodgers the greatest NFL quarterback to record just one Super Bowl win? He certainly outranks Trent Dilfer and Brad Johnson, but the top of that list is clogged with all-time greats like Steve Young, future hall-of-famers like Russell Wilson, and legends-in-the-making like Patrick Mahomes. I lean toward Wilson, but you might favour Brett Favre, wh

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • Jokic scores 34 points, Nuggets beat Pistons 117-111

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111 Sunday night. Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand. Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost fou

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p

  • Maple Leafs make sweeping changes with practice lines

    Sheldon Keefe is spreading his top-end talent across the roster.