Brit Awards 2021: Jackie Weaver and 'Line Of Duty' steal spotlight

'Line Of Duty' stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston helped open the Brit Awards 2021. (PA)

Viral internet sensation Jackie Weaver stole the spotlight at the 2021 Brit Awards with a surprise appearance via video link.

The Cheshire parish council clerk whose Zoom antics went viral earlier this year was drafted in to help host Jack Whitehall introduce opening act Coldplay, along with Line Of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston.

The show opened with comedian Whitehall being grilled by the stars of the hit BBC police drama over video call before they threatened to "bring out the gig guns".

Whitehall gasped: "Mother of God! Not the Gaffa!", expecting their co-star Adrian Dunbar to join the call.

But instead Handforth Parish Council clerk Jackie Weaver appeared on the call.

She told Whitehall: "I think we've had quite enough of this, shall we get on with this. To open the Brit Awards 2021 please enjoy four lovely lads who have a band called Foreplay."

Coldplay were introduced by Jackie Weaver as Foreplay. (PA)

Following performances by Coldplay and Dua Lipa, Whitehall welcomed the 4,000-strong live audience to London's O2 Arena, made up of popstars and keyworkers invited as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme.

Whitehall mocked Piers Morgan's departure from Good Morning Britain as he referred to the country easing out of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying: "This venue has been emptier than Piers Morgan's diary."

He also made One Direction's Niall Horan the brunt of his jokes by quipping: "We have had to limit the number of people attending - yes we've billed tonight as a Niall Horan gig."

This year's Brit Awards took place at the O2 Arena in London. There was a live audience of 4,000 people at the ceremony as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme, as the country eases out of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Over half the tickets were given to key workers from the London area.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were the belles of the 2021 Brit Awards (Getty Images)

Comedian Jack Whitehall hosted for the fourth time in a row and Coldplay opened the show with a performance from a platform on the River Thames.

