Brit Awards: Chase & Status win best producer prize ahead of ceremony

Chase & Status started out in 2003 and have scored hits with End Credits, Blind Faith and Count On Me

Resurgent drum and bass duo Chase & Status have been named winners of the Brit Award for producer of the year.

The band, who are celebrating their 21st anniversary, will also perform with best dance act nominee Becky Hill at the Brits ceremony on Saturday.

Formed by producers Saul Milton (Chase) and Will Kennard (Status), they have worked with everyone from Rihanna to Snoop Dogg and Craig David.

Last year, they scored two massive hit singles with Disconnect and Baddadan.

The latter, a crushingly immense dance banger, is currently enjoying its 29th consecutive week on the charts after peaking at number five in October.

Disconnect, a collaboration with Hill, has amassed 48 million streams in the UK alone.

Commenting on their best producer trophy, the band said: "We couldn't be more proud - we've been flying the flag for British music now for a long time, we're super proud of all the music that has come out of the UK.

"As producers, and as a creative duo, I think we are probably in one of the best places we've been."

The best producer award has been announced in advance of the Brits ceremony, where Chase & Status will also be up for the prize for best group.

The show will feature performances from Dua Lipa, Tate McRae, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, Raye, Afrowave star Rema, and dance act Jungle.

Kylie Minogue will also take to the stage after receiving the prestigious Global Icon award.

Pop star Raye has the most nominations - seven in total, including two for song of the year and one for album of the year.

In that category, she will go up against Blur's The Ballad of Darren, J Hus's Beautiful and Brutal Yard, Little Simz's No Thank You and Young Fathers' Heavy Heavy.

Other multiple nominees include Dua Lipa (best artist, best single, best pop act), Central Cee (best single, best hip-hop, best artist), Fred Again (best artist, best dance) and Pink Pantheress (best new act, best single).

The ceremony will take place at 20:45 GMT on Saturday at London's O2 Arena, and will be broadcast live on ITV.