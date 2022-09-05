BRIT Awards announce ‘milestone’ date for 2023 ceremony

This year’s winners included rapper Dave (Ian West/PA Archive)

The BRIT Awards 2023 date has been announced along with further details of the music ceremony.

For the first time ever, the BRIT Awards will air live on a Saturday evening, as the event is scheduled to go ahead on February 11, 2023, at the O2 Arena.

This big change marks a “milestone moment” for the award ceremony, according to the press statement released about the upcoming BRITS, as it promises a show that will attract “as many eyes as possible”.

In another change, it was announced along with the new date that managing director of Atlantic Records, Damian Christian, will be taking the helm as chairman of the BRIT Committee for 2023.

Comedian Mo Gilligan hosted the BRITs for the first time this year (REUTERS)

Speaking on the new BRITs date, Christian said: “The BRITs is the biggest night of the year for the UK music industry, and we want as many eyes on it as possible as we showcase the best and most diverse British talent.

“Moving the show to a Saturday will breathe new life into the iconic ceremony, while also introducing a new and more engaged audience.”

The BRIT Awards will continue to be broadcast on ITV for its 30th year.

This push for the BRIT’s biggest viewership comes after the awards show received its lowest audience this year, after pulling in 2.7 million viewers (not counting those who globally streamed the show digitally or caught up on ITV Hub).

Adele won big at the BRITs this year with three awards (Getty Images)

Despite this record, the show had some of the UK’s biggest acts perform, including Ed Sheeran, Adele, Little Simz, Liam Gallagher and many more.

The BRITs 2022 was hosted for the first time by comedian Mo Gilligan, who replaced long-running host Jack Whitehall after he stepped down from the gig the previous year.

Winners included rapper Dave for Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dua Lipa for Best Pop/R&B Act and Adele, who swept the categories, after winning Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year.