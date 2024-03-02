Brit Awards 2024: Best dressed stars on the red carpet

The Brit Awards, celebrating the best of the UK music industry, are underway at London’s O2 Arena.

The 44th annual ceremony is set to honour breakout artists, ultra-rock groups, and the best albums of the year.

Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Raye, electronic duo Jungle, and newcomer Tate McRae, are all expected to perform at the star-studded event after gracing the red carpet alongside fellow A-listers.

The 2024 Brits is being hosted by Maya Jama, Clara Amfo, and Roman Kemp with radio presenters Yinka Bokinni and Jack Saunders welcoming stars outside the venue.

You can follow all the latest updates from the ceremony at The Independent’s live blog here.

As always, the guests have spruced up for the evening with Grammy-winner St Vincent and Strictly Come Dancing’s Layton Williams among the stars turning heads on the red carpet.

See below for our round-up of the best looks from the evening...

The Last Dinner Party

(AFP via Getty Images)

The famed British Indie rock band brought the attitude outside the arena, dressing in a series of daring statement looks. Bandmate Abigial Morris opted for a long white gown with “I’m only here for your entertainment” bolded across the front. Meanwhile, Lizzie Mayland appeared fearless in a see-through black gown with a wild petal brooch. Emily Roberts chose to don a baby pink bustier with multi-buckle platform stompers and pale white bloomers. Georgia Davies kept her look achromatic with a satin mini corset dress and shinpad black boots. Lastly, Aurora Nishevci stunned in an oxblood bustier with matching feathers detailing the top and a contrasting fabric wrapped as a skirt.

Fleur East

(AFP via Getty Images)

The 36-year-old artist craddled her baby bump on the carpet, donning a tight-fitting brown jumpsuit with a bedazzled gold top with a low turtleneck. Adding even more spice to the look, Fleur threw on a black layered shawl, dangly gold earrings, and pointed-toe pumps.

St Vincent

(AFP via Getty Images)

For the 2024 Brit Awards, the American singer showed up in a navy blue blazer dress, with a maroon fringe skirt layered on top. The artist added sheer tights, black pointed-toe heels, and a silver Prada clutch to complete the look.

Story continues

Rebecca Ferguson

(AFP via Getty Images)

The singer-songwriter struck a pose on the red carpet in a pink and white houndstooth suit paired with a tailored mini skirt and a fitted jacket. Ferguson decorated the two-piece ensemble with a white belt and jeweled brooch.

Tallia Storm

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Glasgow-born singer, who rose to fame after being discovered by Sir Elton John in 2012, donned a jacket printed with the Union Jack. She completed the look with an unbuttoned collared shirt, see-through tights, and chunky platform black heels.

Yinka Bokinni

(AFP via Getty Images)

The British television host confirmed she is pregnant on the red carpet, posing for the cameras in an elegant green satin halterneck gown. Bokinni paired the showstopping dress with platform silver, open-toe heels.

Stepz

(AFP via Getty Images)

The British rapper cut a fine figure when he arrived at the venue in a sharp black velvet jacket, matching turtleneck, and trousers.

Natasha Bedingfield

(AFP via Getty Images)

The New Zealand singer sparkled in a dark gown adorned with rhinestone detailing and midsection cutouts. The “Unwritten” hitmaker paired the dazzling look with a black long-sleeve overcoat featuring a layered tulle train.

Zara McDermott

(AFP via Getty Images)

The former Love Island star stunned in a red hot lace halter gown. She upped the drama by pairing the dress with matching opera gloves and a rose embellisment in the middle of her chest.

Layton Williams

(AFP via Getty Images)

Williams arrived outside the arena in a striking lime green pinstripe suit featuring a distinguished oversized lapel. The singer and Strictly Come Dancing star is one of the red carpet hosts for the evening.