Brit Awards 2023 winners revealed

JMEnternational - Getty Images

The Brit Awards have returned for another star-studded night for a celebration of music. The music awards ceremony was shown live on ITV on Saturday (February 11), but the show suffered some "technical difficulties" when live broadcasting was paused and last year's performance of Adele's single, I Drink Wine, was shown instead.



Harry Styles picked up the coveted trophies for Best Pop/R'n'B Act, Best Artist and Album of the Year and he decided to thank his One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, saying: "I wouldn't be here without you."

Beyoncé, who couldn't be there in person to collect the awards, sent a video message to thank her British fans. She won the awards for Best International Song (for Break My Soul) and Best International Artist.

Meanwhile, Wet Leg had an eventful night too. They took to the stage to collect their awards for Best Group and New Act, but their acceptance speech was partially bleeped when they exclaimed: "Fuck the tories!"

The 1975 also won Best Alternative/Rock Act and thanked their fans for voting for them.

There were performances from Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, and Stormzy.

Gareth Cattermole - Getty Images

Album of the Year

Harry's House - Harry Styles - WINNER

Best Group

Wet Leg - WINNER

Artist of the Year

Harry Styles - WINNER

Songwriter of the year

Kid Harpoon - WINNER

Rising Star

Flo - WINNER

Song of the Year

'As It Was' - Harry Styles - WINNER



Gareth Cattermole - Getty Images

International Artist of the Year

Beyoncé - WINNER

Best International Group

Fontaine's D.C. - WINNER

Best New Artist

Wet Leg- WINNER

Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

Best International Song

'Break My Soul' - Beyoncé - WINNER

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill - WINNER

Best Rock/Alternative

The 1975 - WINNER

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap

Aitch - WINNER

Best Pop/R&B

Harry Styles -WINNER

Producer of the Year

David Guetta - WINNER



You Might Also Like