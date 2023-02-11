Brit Awards 2023 winners revealed

The Brit Awards have returned for another star-studded night for a celebration of music. The music awards ceremony was shown live on ITV on Saturday (February 11), but the show suffered some "technical difficulties" when live broadcasting was paused and last year's performance of Adele's single, I Drink Wine, was shown instead.

Harry Styles picked up the coveted trophies for Best Pop/R'n'B Act, Best Artist and Album of the Year and he decided to thank his One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, saying: "I wouldn't be here without you."

Beyoncé, who couldn't be there in person to collect the awards, sent a video message to thank her British fans. She won the awards for Best International Song (for Break My Soul) and Best International Artist.

Meanwhile, Wet Leg had an eventful night too. They took to the stage to collect their awards for Best Group and New Act, but their acceptance speech was partially bleeped when they exclaimed: "Fuck the tories!"

The 1975 also won Best Alternative/Rock Act and thanked their fans for voting for them.

There were performances from Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, and Stormzy.

Album of the Year

  • Harry's House - Harry Styles - WINNER

Best Group

  • Wet Leg - WINNER

Artist of the Year

  • Harry Styles - WINNER

Songwriter of the year

  • Kid Harpoon - WINNER

Rising Star

  • Flo - WINNER

Song of the Year

  • 'As It Was' - Harry Styles - WINNER

International Artist of the Year

  • Beyoncé - WINNER

Best International Group

  • Fontaine's D.C. - WINNER

Best New Artist

  • Wet Leg- WINNER

Best International Song

  • 'Break My Soul' - Beyoncé - WINNER

Best Dance Act

  • Becky Hill - WINNER

Best Rock/Alternative

  • The 1975 - WINNER

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap

  • Aitch - WINNER

Best Pop/R&B

  • Harry Styles -WINNER

Producer of the Year

  • David Guetta - WINNER

