Brit Awards 2023: Harry Styles steals the show with four wins

Harry Styles, who won awards for his album Harry's House and song As It Was, said they were "the most fun I've had making music"

Harry Styles has won all four Brits he was nominated for, including best album, artist and pop/R&B act.

The show opened with his huge hit As It Was, which won song of the year.

"I'm aware of my privilege up here tonight," he said, naming women who missed out on artist of the year, including Mabel, Florence Welch, Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama and Becky Hill.

Beyonce won international awards for best artist and song of the year, while Wet Leg won best group and new artist.

Wet Leg's singer, Rhian Teasdale, said: "Being on the telly can feel like such a boys' club thing, but I want to thank all the women who worked on the whole production, I want to shout them out."

This year's nominations saw no women up for best artist, following last year's decision by organisers to scrap their best male and best female awards in favour of gender-neutral prizes.

Women who were eligible but missed out included those named by Styles in his speech.

Flo, the only black British winners, won the rising star award, but did not get to perform on the night as has been the case in previous years - instead having their prize announced before the show.

Wet Leg won two of the four awards they were nominated for

Styles also thanked his Mum for "signing me up for X Factor without telling me", along with his fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayne Malik.

Shania Twain, who performed on stage at Coachella last year with Styles, gave him his Brit for song of the year.

Earlier, she told the BBC's Mark Savage that the singer's popularity stems from him being "incredibly authentic, and people sense that".

"He's nice, he's likeable, he's kind, he's a gentleman," she said. "Obviously he's super-talented - he has everything you want as a fan to follow and appreciate and respect."

Analysis box by Mark Savage, music correspondent

This is Harry's House and we're all just living in it.

But while his success might seem preordained, it's easy to forget that reality show contestants and former boyband members are usually consigned to the great pop dumper, never to be seen again.

When Harry Styles first went solo, his music was eclipsed by his bandmates - Zayn Malik and Liam Payne, in particular, scored hits that were bigger and stickier in those early, post-One Direction days.

He started to find his way on his second album, Fine Line, delving into the 70s rock sounds of his childhood: Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Paul McCartney. He added some utopian philosophy of his own (Treat People With Kindness) and scored his first million-seller with the joyous and infectious Watermelon Sugar.

His third album updates that sound, adding 80s synths, and an easy-going intimacy. The scat singing and synth horns on Music For A Sushi Restaurant capture his quirky charisma; while Boyfriends' critique of toxic masculinity is the song every girl wants Harry to sing to then while he paints their toenails.

Unusually for a big pop album, Styles' voice is mellow and restrained instead of belting out the hooks, Adele-style. That makes it less immediate than you might expect - but it grows beautifully, like dough in a proving oven.

It ended the year as the UK's best-selling album, shifting almost half-a-million copies. With numbers like that, the commercially-minded Brit Awards were never going to turn their back on Styles.

Beyonce sent video messages for her wins as she was unable to attend, saying: "Thank you so much for loving Break my Soul - the only intention for this song was to dance."

The singer, who made history at last week's Grammys where she won her 32nd award, thanked her fans and referenced her recent album and upcoming tour, saying: "The renaissance begins."

Styles also won three awards at the Grammys, including album of the year.

Rapper Aitch said he wants to set an example with his success

The show ran fairly smoothly, although host Mo Gilligan wrongly introduced Lewis Capaldi as "Sam Capaldi", who performed Forget Me.

Gilligan joked afterwards: "I have to apologise, it just goes to show how strong the drinks are."

Last year's main winner Adele, who won three out of the four main prizes in 2022, performed I Drink Wine, from her album 30. Other live performers included Cat Burns, Stormzy, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill.

Rapper Aitch won best hip-hop/rap/grime artist, and said: "Not to get all cliched, but not many people where I'm from, especially my side of Manchester, get the opportunity to stand up here and receive such an amazing gift or award."

He added that he performs "to set examples and to make people know it's possible no matter where you're from", adding "Respect. 0161 in the building," a reference to Manchester's dialling code.

Becky Hill said her win was helping her get over her "imposter syndrome"

Becky Hill won best dance act for the second year in a row, after performing her first US tour last year, and said it was "such an honour" to be nominated alongside stars including "amazing Eliza Rose and the incredible Raye".

"I think Beyonce said it best in her Grammy speech. We all have the queer community to thank for the best genre on earth," she added.

The 1975 won best alternative rock act - their fourth Brit Award - and lead singer Matty Healy said: "This is one that has been voted for by the fans so that means a lot."

Best international group went to Irish rockers Fontaines DC, whose singer Carlos O'Connell said: "My heart is full ... I'm happy to be (here) to celebrate that."

Producer and French DJ David Guetta had already been announced as producer of the year, but he was presented with his award by Norman Cook, also know as Fatboy Slim.

"To have longevity in what we do is a miracle," he said. "Let's have a party!"