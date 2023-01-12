BRIT Awards 2023: Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead controversially male-dominated nominations

Jonathan Kanengoni
·5 min read
Wet Leg and Harry Styles (PA)
Wet Leg and Harry Styles (PA)

Nominations for the BRIT Awards 2023 have been announced, with big names including Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Stormzy securing nods.

Harry Styles and Wet Leg picked up the most nominations with four each, including in the prestigious Mastercard Album of the Year categoy, while Stormzy, Fred Again. The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys each picked up three.

Other British artists up for multiple nominations include rappers Aitch, Central Cee and Dave, as well as singer-songwriter George Ezra and breakthrough dance act Eliza Rose. British pop sensation Dua Lipa also managed to pick up a nod.

The best new artist category showcases some of the biggest artists to emerge in the last year, with names including Eurovision Song Contest runner-up Sam Ryder, Mimi Webb, Cat Burns and Rina Sawayama.

Harry Styles among top contenders at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)
Harry Styles among top contenders at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

In response to her nomination, Sawayama revealed she almost missed out on consideration due to not having a British passport – the artist moved to the UK from Japan aged four. A rule change from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) in February 2021 means that artists who have resided in the UK for more than five years are able to be shortlisted for British categories.

London rapper Kojey Radical received his first ever nomination in the Best New Artist category after a breakthrough year.

In response to the news, he tweeted: “ It’s taken a long time to get here, but what a journey! Grateful for all the recognition we’ve received since the release of Reason To Smile.

“When I started working on this album, it was never about numbers or awards. I wanted to put out an album I was proud of, something that was reflective of all the hard work we’ve put in over the years. I knew the music would speak for itself and reach whoever it needed to. “

The Artist of the Year category has already proven to be controversial, with no female artists named among the nominees. The reaction online has been scathing. One user tweeted: “No female artists? What a joke.” Another said: “where are the female artists…”

The international awards were dominated by huge names including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Lizzo, who all picked up two nods each in both International Song of the Year and International Artist of the Year.

K-pop also received recognition in this year’s shortlist, with girl group BLACKPINK receiving a nomination for International Group of the Year, fresh off the back of their Coachella headline slot announcement.

The four fan voted categories for this years awards are Best Pop/R&B Act, Best Rock/Alternative Act, Best Dance Act and Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act.

Fans across the world have the chance to vote to determine the winners of the four awards using TikTok to submit their votes. A dedicated TikTok voting hub will launch at midday on 19 January and close at midday on 2 February (GMT).

BLACKPINK perform at The O2 in London (UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com)
BLACKPINK perform at The O2 in London (UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com)

Presenter Vick Hope and radio broadcaster Jack Saunders announced the nominations during a 30-minute stream entitled Bring On The BRITs, which was broadcast on official BRIT channels, including on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

During the stream it was also announced that BRIT nominees Sam Smith and Kim Petras will perform at the award ceremony, along with Wet Leg.

Reaction to the nominations on social media has been mixed - with the Artist of the Year category receiving the most criticism.

Despite this, fans of nominated acts have been showing their excitement for their favorite artists, with posts involving Styles and BLACKPINK receiving huge amounts of engagements on the BRIT Awards official Twitter page.

The nominations follow a successful year for British artists in the music industry, with Styles dominating the charts worldwide with his smash hit As It Was.

Rina Sawayama by Ethan Hart for ES Magazine (Rina Sawayama by Ethan Hart for ES Magazine)
Rina Sawayama by Ethan Hart for ES Magazine (Rina Sawayama by Ethan Hart for ES Magazine)

Last year’s BRIT nominees Glass Animals also had a huge year, with their track Heat Waves topping the charts in the US and becoming the biggest song of 2022 stateside, as well as clocking over 2 billion streams on Spotify.

Here is a full round-up of all award categories and artists nominated:

MasterCard Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Fred again.. - Actual Life 3

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch & Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A (Baddest of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

International Song of the Year

Beyonce - BREAK MY SOUL

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Fireboy DMX & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and cast of Encanto - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

GAYLE - abcdefu

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now

OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti Hero

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Best Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Best Rock/Alternative Act

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred again..

International Artist of the Year

Beyonce

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best Group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

International Group of the Year

BLACKPINK

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

The BRIT Awards, hosted by Mo Gillighan, will take place at The O2 on February 11 and broadcast on ITV and ITVX platforms.

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish. Pittsburgh's ugly 2-6 start included an injury to star linebacker T.J. Watt and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett's ascension to the starting job at halftime of a Week

  • Bruins headline midseason NHL awards

    At the midway point of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins lead the list of Stanley Cup contenders with 68 points through 40 games. Remarkably, the Bruins are still icing multiple players from their 2011 championship team.&nbsp;

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Penguins beat Coyotes 4-1 to end 6-game slide

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored two goals, Casey DeSmith stopped 23 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 Sunday night to end a six-game losing streak. Pittsburgh fell into an early hole on Barrett Hayton's first-period goal, but Guentzel scored twice in a little over three minutes in the second. Jason Zucker also scored, Jeff Carter added an empty-net goal and Sidney Crosby had two assists in Pittsburgh's first win since Dec. 20. Karel Vejmelka had 24 saves for

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying