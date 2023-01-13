Brit Awards 2023: Full list of nominees

Beyoncé is up for best international artist and best international single

More than 50 artists are nominated for the 2023 Brit Awards, with global stars Stormzy and Taylor Swift rubbing shoulders with newcomers like Central Cee and Mimi Webb

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the pack, with four nominations each, while Cat Burns, The 1975, Fred Again and Stormzy all have three.

The winners will be announced at a star-studded ceremony at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 11 February.

Here are all of the nominees.

Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Best group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

:: Full story: Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead Brit Award nominations

:: Girl band Flo win the Brits rising star award

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid to Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best international artist

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International song of the Year

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Encanto cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo - winners

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Best alternative / rock

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop / R&B