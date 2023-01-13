Brit Awards 2023: Full list of nominees
More than 50 artists are nominated for the 2023 Brit Awards, with global stars Stormzy and Taylor Swift rubbing shoulders with newcomers like Central Cee and Mimi Webb
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the pack, with four nominations each, while Cat Burns, The 1975, Fred Again and Stormzy all have three.
The winners will be announced at a star-studded ceremony at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 11 February.
Here are all of the nominees.
Album of the Year
The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Best group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Song of the Year
Aitch and Ashanti - Baby
Cat Burns - Go
Dave - Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra - Green Green Grass
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
LF System - Afraid to Feel
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best international artist
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best international group
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels
International song of the Year
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
Encanto cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Jack Harlow - First Class
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?
OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best new artist
Kojey Radical
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Mimi Webb
Wet Leg
Rising Star
Flo - winners
Cat Burns
Nia Archives
Best alternative / rock
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Best dance
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Best hip-hop / rap / grime
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Pop / R&B
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith