Brit Awards 2023: Full list of nominees

Beyoncé
Beyoncé is up for best international artist and best international single

More than 50 artists are nominated for the 2023 Brit Awards, with global stars Stormzy and Taylor Swift rubbing shoulders with newcomers like Central Cee and Mimi Webb

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the pack, with four nominations each, while Cat Burns, The 1975, Fred Again and Stormzy all have three.

The winners will be announced at a star-studded ceremony at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 11 February.

Here are all of the nominees.

Album of the Year

  • The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

  • Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)

  • Harry Styles - Harry's House

  • Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

  • Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

  • Central Cee

  • Fred Again

  • George Ezra

  • Harry Styles

  • Stormzy

Best group

  • The 1975

  • Arctic Monkeys

  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew

  • Nova Twins

  • Wet Leg

Song of the Year

  • Aitch and Ashanti - Baby

  • Cat Burns - Go

  • Dave - Starlight

  • Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas

  • Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

  • George Ezra - Green Green Grass

  • Harry Styles - As It Was

  • Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

  • LF System - Afraid to Feel

  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best international artist

  • Beyoncé

  • Burna Boy

  • Kendrick Lamar

  • Lizzo

  • Taylor Swift

Best international group

  • Blackpink

  • Drake & 21 Savage

  • First Aid Kit

  • Fontaines DC

  • Gabriels

International song of the Year

  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

  • Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

  • Encanto cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno

  • Gayle - ABCDEFU

  • Jack Harlow - First Class

  • Lizzo - About Damn Time

  • Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?

  • OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried

  • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best new artist

  • Kojey Radical

  • Rina Sawayama

  • Sam Ryder

  • Mimi Webb

  • Wet Leg

Rising Star

  • Flo - winners

  • Cat Burns

  • Nia Archives

Best alternative / rock

  • The 1975

  • Arctic Monkeys

  • Nova Twins

  • Tom Grennan

  • Wet Leg

Best dance

  • Becky Hill

  • Bonobo

  • Calvin Harris

  • Eliza Rose

  • Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

  • Aitch

  • Central Cee

  • Dave

  • Loyle Carner

  • Stormzy

Pop / R&B

  • Cat Burns

  • Charli XCX

  • Dua Lipa

  • Harry Styles

  • Sam Smith

