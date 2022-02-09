Brit Awards 2022: The Unstoppable Adele and other highlights

Mark Savage - BBC Music Correspondent
·9 min read
Adele
Adele went home with all the silverware

Ka-blam! Like a massive pop bazooka, Adele has just blown away the competition at the Brit Awards.

The star took home the three top prizes - artist, song and album of the year - giving her a career total of 12 trophies, just one shy of Robbie Williams's record of 13.

It was a display of colossal, overwhelming dominance which, to be fair, is an accurate reflection of her place in the music industry. At a time when album sales are in irreversible decline, Adele can still sell millions. No wonder the Brits handed her all the silverware.

Her victory was so inevitable that organisers had to invent an award, songwriter of the year, to give to poor old Ed Sheeran - who otherwise would have gone home empty-handed, despite having spent a quarter of last year at the top of the singles chart.

Maybe next year they should have a separate "Adele of the year" award to give everyone else a fighting chance - like when they arguably get rid of the best contestant in the semi-finals of Bake Off, just to keep things interesting.

In the end, nobody really went home empty-handed, thanks to the Brits' expanded slate of categories, which saw awards for best pop act and best rap act reinstated after a 16-year absence. In fact, everyone who was nominated alongside Adele for best artist went home with one prize or another.

Sam Fender
Sam Fender was given his award by Ronnie Wood

Ed got his songwriting award, Sam Fender was named best rock act, Dave got the best rap prize and Little Simz won best new artist - bringing her mother onstage alongside her.

"Look at what you've done, Mum," she said, as her Mum buried her head in her hands and shed a few tears. It was a genuinely moving moment - something the ceremony was sorely lacking elsewhere.

While previous Brits have been known for chaos, carnage, stage invasions and just plain weirdness (Geri Halliwell performing between a pair of giant inflatable legs, anyone?) tonight's show was slick and professional, without any real hint of danger.

Liam Gallagher played his better-than-it-needs-to-be new single Everything's Electric while wearing John McCririck's old hat; Ed Sheeran scuzzed up his megahit Bad Habits with a little help from Sheffield rockers Bring Me The Horizons; and Little Simz was effortlessly cool as she performed a medley of Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and Woman, accompanied by actress Emma Corrin, aka Princess Diana in The Crown.

Anne-Marie
Anne-Marie managed to recover after her stumble

The only drama came at the start of Anne-Marie's set, where she did a Madonna and fell down a set of steps during the opening bars of her hit Kiss My (Uh-Oh),

Ever the professional, she recovered gracefully and threw herself into the choreography with gusto. "Didn't need my left ankle anyway," she tweeted afterwards.

Downing Street must have been on tenterhooks when they heard Dave was performing... His previous performance in 2020 was a powerful political polemic, in which he called Prime Mininster Boris Johnson, "a real racist".

This year, however, he was in a much more celebratory mood, sharing the mic with Fredo, Ghetts, Meekz, Giggs and a gospel choir on In The Fire - a track which celebrates their elevation from the streets to the top of the charts; without flinching from the harder choices life has presented them with.

It was a fitting celebration of UK rap, which is arguably stronger and more compelling than its US counterpart right now.

Dave
Dave performed In the Fire

What's more, most of the scene's biggest stars - including Dave and Little Simz - have eschewed major labels to release music on their own, fuelling a renaissance in deeply personal, uncompromising lyrics; and a willingness for musical experimentation.

The big talking point ahead of the ceremony was the eradication, after 45 years, of the best male and female categories - which were combined into single best artist and best international artist prizes.

All the usual suspects said women would be unfairly sidelined. In the end, female winners outnumbered men by a factor of three to one, with Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Holly Humberstone picking up major prizes.

That said, the men still vastly outnumbered women on the longlists from which Brits voters choose the eventual winners (full disclosure, I am one of them) - so the industry still has a lot of work to do in nurturing and sustaining the careers of female artists.

Asked about the change to the awards on the red carpet, best new artist nominee Self Esteem said: "It's crazy to me that it wasn't already the case.

Self Esteem
Self Esteem: "I constantly feel second or discriminated against because of being a woman"

"We're still living in this terribly gendered society, even though everything is like, 'live, laugh, love,' and everyone's fine.

"But I constantly feel second or discriminated against because of being a woman - and isn't that insane?

"So well done Brits for doing it, but I'm not going to be clapping for them."

Adele, who was the first recipient of the new, genderless best artist prize also had something to say.

"I understand why the name of this award has changed - but I really love being a woman and a female artist. I'm really proud of us."

But aside from all the big talking points, there was plenty going on at the show - here are seven things we learned:

1. Glass Animals owe it all to their singer's mum

Glass Animals
Glass Animals

UK indie band Glass Animals' dream-pop anthem Heat Waves was unlucky not to win best song, having become a streaming phenomenon worldwide.

First released in October 2020, the track, inspired by the loss of a dear friend, has spent 61 weeks on the UK charts, eventually climbing into the top five at the end of last year.

But speaking to us on the red carpet before the singer, frontman and chief songwriter Dave Bayley said the secret of its success lay close to home. "It's like a cockroach," he said. "I think everyone's annoyed - but no, honestly, it's just my mum sitting at home streaming."

2. Bree Runway is 'that girl'

Hackney singer Bree Runway, one of the rising star nominees, turned heads when she rocked up at the Brits red carpet in a flowing black vintage Jean Paul Gautier dress. We asked her where it was from, and she had the best response.

3. Sam Fender and his band nearly had a much worse name

Sam Fender
Sam Fender

The Geordie was joined onstage by his bandmates as he collected the award for best alternative/rock act. Beforehand, though, he revealed to the BBC's Colin Paterson that their musical outfit had gone through several regrettable monikers over the years.

"There was Elmo and the Cosmic fridge," Fender noted. "Then one that I cannot say on the radio, and... the Purple Turtle.

To think that award presenter Ronnie Wood nearly had to read one of those names out loud.

4. Becky Hill was the happiest winner of the night

Becky Hill
Becky Hill

No-one appreciated their Brit award more than Becky Hill.

After appearing on The Voice 10 a decade ago, she spent years of being sidelined as a featured artist in other people's songs. But after switching record labels and scoring a platinum-selling hit (Remember), she was honoured with the Brits' best dance award - and got quite emotional about it.

"I was always someone that nobody really knew," she told us backstage. "And there will still be, to this day, people who sit on their sofa and go, 'Becky who?' even though I've had 12 top 40 records.

"And this, for me, is proper recognition that I'm doing the right thing and I'm not wasting my life."

5. Maneskin are making an album now their tour has been postponed

Maneskin
Maneskin

The Italian rockers and Eurovision winners said it was "heart-breaking" to have to postpone their European tour, including gigs in Brixton and at the Brits, due to Covid rules and regulations.

Vocalist Damiano David told us they were using the time wisely, though, by making new music.

"We already have some stuff but we're gonna keep working on it," he explained.

"And now that we have some time we will get the chance to write a proper album that we are happy with and we just can't wait to get to the studio."

We all can't wait for Eurovision to return in Turin in May.

6. Tom Grennan was inspired by a magic cheeseburger

Tom Grennan
Tom Grennan

Bedford singer Tom Grennan's track Little Bit of Love was in the running for best song on the night, and it turns out the track gave him and his team some real food for thought.

"I wrote that song with a few of my friends and we were struggling to get the chorus," he explained. "We went and got a little burger and I started humming, and I was like, to my mate, 'You know, I think I've got the melody'.

"And then we kind of worked on it in the burger shop, and we ran back to the studio and started writing lyrics. And honestly, that's how the chorus to A Little Bit of Love came to life - [it was] a magic cheeseburger, my man."

Everyone deserves a bit of love and the occasional burger.

7. A1 and J1 were in another (carpet) world

A1 x J1
A1 x J1

British hip-hop duo A1 & J1's viral hit track Latest Trends also made the best song shortlist.

When asked how it felt to be sharing a red carpet with the likes of eventual-winner Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz, J1 - aka Joshua Somerkun - said: "At home I have a grey carpet... Here I have a red one."

"It's a moment to take in man," added A1 - aka Phineas Waweru. "And this moment means I'm going to work 10 times harder."

He didn't say what colour his carpet was though. Maybe he has a stripped wooden floor, instead. I guess we'll never know.

Additional reporting and research by BBC Culture reporter Paul Glynn.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Brit Awards 2022: Ballads over bangers as Adele wins big

    The singer bagged three of the main awards at the O2 Arena on Tuesday evening.

  • Adele scoops 3 prizes in hometown return to UK's Brit Awards

    Adele made a return to live performance and won three prizes at the Brit Awards in London on Tuesday, weeks after she canceled a much-anticipated string of shows in Las Vegas. Adele dedicated the award for “30,” an album forged from the breakup of her marriage, to her son Angelo and ex-husband Simon Konecki. Adele delighted the home-town audience at London's O2 Arena, sitting on a piano in a golden gown to sing “I Drink Wine.”

  • Raptors win in OT against Bulls for fourth straight victory as VanVleet is celebrated

    TORONTO — Upon hearing the news, his Toronto Raptors teammates swarmed him pre-game in a mob of unbridled joy. His former teammate DeMar DeRozan, made a point to find him during warm-ups to offer his own congratulations. And even superstar rapper Drake, and his son Adonis, took the time to wish him well. Fred VanVleet was an all-star. He was named a reserve to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, becoming the eighth different player in Raptors franchise history to be selected to the midseason showcase, a

  • Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was the third consecutive victory for New Orleans and Houston’s sixth loss in seven games. Houston led by five at halftime but Ingram scored 17 points to power a 38-point third quarter by the Pelicans that gave them a 10-point lead entering the fourth and the Rocket

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Canada sixth in Olympic figure skating team event after three of four short programs

    BEIJING — With Keegan Messing half a world away, the clock on his Olympic dream ticking down, Roman Sadovsky learned Thursday night he'd be stepping in to skate for Canada in the team event in Beijing. Sadovsky, a 22-year-old from Toronto, had a shaky skate in the short program where's there no room for error. And the rebuilding Canadian figure skating team — the reigning gold medallists in the team event — sit sixth at the Beijing Olympics and in danger of being eliminated. "I was told to just