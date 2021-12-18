Brit Awards 2022 Nominations Revealed

Adele, Dave and Ed Sheeran are among this year's Brits nominees (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/ITV/Dave J Hogan/Getty)

The countdown to the biggest night in British music is officially on.

On Saturday, the Brit Awards is announcing the contenders for next year’s awards show, with some of the most popular names in the industry – including Adele, Dave and Ed Sheeran – all tipped for nominations.

It was previously announced that this time around the Brits would be doing things a little differently, ditching gendered categories and merging “male” and “female” awards into Best British Artist and Best International Artist.

Meanwhile, in what organisers have described as another move towards inclusivity, new genre-specific categories have been introduced for acts representing Pop/R&B, Alternative/Rock, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Dance music.

Here are the nominees that have been revealed so far – but keep checking back, as we’ll be updating with more as they are announced...

SONG OF THE YEAR

A1 x J1 – Latest Trends

Adele – Easy On Me

Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play

Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember

Central Cee – Obsessed With You

Dave and Stormzy – Clash

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart

Glass Animals – Heatwave

Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed

KSI – Holiday

Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday

Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body

Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

The Brit Awards 2022 will air live from London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 8 February, with comedian Mo Gilligan on presenting duties for the first time.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.