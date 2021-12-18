Brit Awards 2022 Nominations Revealed
The countdown to the biggest night in British music is officially on.
On Saturday, the Brit Awards is announcing the contenders for next year’s awards show, with some of the most popular names in the industry – including Adele, Dave and Ed Sheeran – all tipped for nominations.
It was previously announced that this time around the Brits would be doing things a little differently, ditching gendered categories and merging “male” and “female” awards into Best British Artist and Best International Artist.
Meanwhile, in what organisers have described as another move towards inclusivity, new genre-specific categories have been introduced for acts representing Pop/R&B, Alternative/Rock, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Dance music.
Here are the nominees that have been revealed so far – but keep checking back, as we’ll be updating with more as they are announced...
SONG OF THE YEAR
A1 x J1 – Latest Trends
Adele – Easy On Me
Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember
Central Cee – Obsessed With You
Dave and Stormzy – Clash
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart
Glass Animals – Heatwave
Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed
KSI – Holiday
Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman
Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday
Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body
Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
The Brit Awards 2022 will air live from London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 8 February, with comedian Mo Gilligan on presenting duties for the first time.
