Brit Awards 2022: The head-turning outfits on the red carpet

It's a good job it wasn't too chilly on the red carpet for Tuesday's Brit Awards - with several stars turning up wearing a cut-out-black dress, or at least a version of it.

With packed award ceremonies still feeling like quite a novelty, the chance to dress up is also an opportunity to be daringly on-trend, wearing what Vogue has called an "undeniably sexy aesthetic".

Not everyone turned up in a black cut-out outfit reminiscent of Halle Berry as Catwoman, of course, which meant there were also plenty of pops of colour on what turned out to be quite a catwalk.

Maya Jama

Maya Jama's outfit was reminiscent of Cher's famous Oscars outfit of 1986. The presenter was welcoming award nominees during the red carpet show.

Ashley Roberts

Singer, dancer and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts kept her hands warm with some very long gloves.

Anne-Marie

Singer Anne-Marie looked fierce in a cut-away top under her tailored jacket.

Jaime Winstone

Actress Jaime Winstone accessorised her outfit with colourful ostrich feathers and matching eye make up.

Lola Young

Singer Lola Young also opted for a jacket over her cut-away outfit, and flares and boots Abba would have been proud of.

Adele

Adele was also fully in black, but went for a classic, old-school glamour look with nude nails and her hair swept off her shoulders.

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse shimmered in gold, with her dress featuring frills and tiny straps.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran provided a huge pop of bright blue colour in a velvet suit.

Jodie Whittaker

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker also blazed a trail on the red carpet in orange and white.

Maneskin

Eurovision winners Maneskin - pronounced Mon-e-skin - were a candy-coloured mix of latex, frills and ruffles.

