Brit Awards 2022: Full list of winners and nominees

Sam Fender received his best rock/alternative statuette from the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood

The 2022 Brit Awards have seen several big changes - with male and female categories dropped, and the introduction of four new genre awards. Tuesday's ceremony featured music stars including Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz.

Here is the full list of winners and nominees.

Album of the year

Adele - 30

Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran - =

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best group

Wolf Alice

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Song of the Year

Adele - Easy On Me

A1 & J1 - Latest Trends

Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy - Clash

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed

KSI - Holiday

Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman

Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body

Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love

Full Brit Awards coverage:

Best new artist

Little Simz

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Self Esteem

Best international artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Silk Sonic

Abba

BTS

Maneskin

War On Drugs

Best international song

Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U

ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu - Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone

Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

Polo G - Rapstar

Tiesto - The Business

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

Story continues

Brits Rising Star

Holly Humberstone

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Best dance

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best rock/alternative

Sam Fender

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best pop/R&B

Dua Lipa

Adele

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap

Dave

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Ghetts

Little Simz

Producer of the year

Inflo

Songwriter of the year

Ed Sheeran

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.