Brit Awards 2022: Full list of winners and nominees
The 2022 Brit Awards have seen several big changes - with male and female categories dropped, and the introduction of four new genre awards. Tuesday's ceremony featured music stars including Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz.
Here is the full list of winners and nominees.
Album of the year
Adele - 30
Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran - =
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the Year
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Best group
Wolf Alice
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Song of the Year
Adele - Easy On Me
A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
Central Cee - Obsessed With You
Dave ft Stormzy - Clash
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
Glass Animals - Heat Waves
Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed
KSI - Holiday
Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman
Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
Best new artist
Little Simz
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Self Esteem
Best international artist
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best international group
Silk Sonic
Abba
BTS
Maneskin
War On Drugs
Best international song
Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U
ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu - Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone
Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
Polo G - Rapstar
Tiesto - The Business
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Brits Rising Star
Holly Humberstone
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Best dance
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Best rock/alternative
Sam Fender
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best pop/R&B
Dua Lipa
Adele
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap
Dave
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Ghetts
Little Simz
Producer of the year
Inflo
Songwriter of the year
Ed Sheeran
