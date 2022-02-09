Brit Awards 2022: Full list of winners and nominees

Sam Fender and Ronnie Wood at the Brit Awards
Sam Fender received his best rock/alternative statuette from the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood

The 2022 Brit Awards have seen several big changes - with male and female categories dropped, and the introduction of four new genre awards. Tuesday's ceremony featured music stars including Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz.

Here is the full list of winners and nominees.

Album of the year

  • Adele - 30

  • Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

  • Ed Sheeran - =

  • Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

  • Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

  • Adele

  • Dave

  • Ed Sheeran

  • Little Simz

  • Sam Fender

Best group

  • Wolf Alice

  • Coldplay

  • D-Block Europe

  • Little Mix

  • London Grammar

Song of the Year

  • Adele - Easy On Me

  • A1 & J1 - Latest Trends

  • Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play

  • Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember

  • Central Cee - Obsessed With You

  • Dave ft Stormzy - Clash

  • Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

  • Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

  • Glass Animals - Heat Waves

  • Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed

  • KSI - Holiday

  • Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman

  • Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday

  • Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body

  • Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love

Best new artist

  • Little Simz

  • Central Cee

  • Griff

  • Joy Crookes

  • Self Esteem

Best international artist

  • Billie Eilish

  • Doja Cat

  • Lil Nas X

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • Taylor Swift

Best international group

  • Silk Sonic

  • Abba

  • BTS

  • Maneskin

  • War On Drugs

Best international song

  • Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U

  • ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)

  • Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

  • Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

  • Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More

  • Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls

  • Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem

  • Jonasu - Black Magic

  • Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

  • Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

  • Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone

  • Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

  • Polo G - Rapstar

  • Tiesto - The Business

  • The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

Brits Rising Star

  • Holly Humberstone

  • Bree Runway

  • Lola Young

Best dance

  • Becky Hill

  • Calvin Harris

  • Fred Again

  • Joel Corry

  • Raye

Best rock/alternative

  • Sam Fender

  • Coldplay

  • Glass Animals

  • Tom Grennan

  • Wolf Alice

Best pop/R&B

  • Dua Lipa

  • Adele

  • Ed Sheeran

  • Griff

  • Joy Crookes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap

  • Dave

  • AJ Tracey

  • Central Cee

  • Ghetts

  • Little Simz

Producer of the year

  • Inflo

Songwriter of the year

  • Ed Sheeran

