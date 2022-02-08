Brit Awards 2022: Adele, Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie among stars on the red carpet

(PA)

Adele, Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran are among the stars who graced the red carpet for tonight’s Brit Awards.

Adele and Sheeran lead the nominations in tonight’s awards along with Little Simz and Dave with them all having four nods apiece, while singer-songwriter Sam Fender, Central Cee and producer David Guetta are up for three awards each.

Anne-Marie will take to the stage for a special performance with rap artist KSI and Digital Farm Animals. The trio’s Platinum-certified hit single ‘Don’t Play’ is nominated for Song of the Year

Sheeran is also among the big names performing tonight with Dave, Little Simz and Sam Fender also taking to the stage but all eyes will be on Adele who will be making her first live appearance since tearfully cancelling her Las Vegas shows and is appearing ahead of her sold-out dates in Hyde Park later this year.

Londoner Adele, who is nominated for a clutch of big awards including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, was named the music industry’s rising star at the awards in 2008 and is hot favourite to walk away with a handful of wins tonight.

The event, hosted by Mo Gilligan at the O2 Arena in Greenwich marks a return to business as usual for The Brits after last year’s ceremony was delayed and then played out in front of a limited live audience as part of a trial to bring back mass events without social distancing.

It is also expected to get its biggest online audience ever by opening up voting to millions of TikTok users while the red carpet will be streamed live on the video sharing platform as well YouTube, Facebook and Twitter with Munya Chawawa and Nella Rose hosting.

Chart-topping DJ and dance music producer Joel Corry has said he expects Adele to “blow the roof off” the O2 Arena during her performance.

He said: “I always get star-struck. There are going to be some incredible artists here tonight, and performers as well. Adele is performing. I have never seen Adele live. She is going to blow the roof off.”

Singer-songwriter Sam Fender said it felt “fantastic” to be nominated for three gongs.

He added: “I love any excuse to come out dressed up like this and have a party. And we got a party bus full of sausages and booze.”

Rapper Aitch said he would refuse to leave the event until fellow Manchester native Liam Gallagher, who is performing, agreed to work with him.

He said: “Liam Gallagher, he needs to be on my album. I will not leave this building until he says yes. Other than that, it is what it is. Liam is on my hit list.”

Other firsts this year include four new awards, voted for by fans, with gongs being given out for Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Pop/R&B Act.

Polydor Records Luke Ferrar, who co-chairs the Brits Digital Committee, said they wanted “to rethink how and where the new generation consume the show and its content” and said the changes put the show “on the cutting edge of award ceremonies”.