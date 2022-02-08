Brit Awards 2022: Adele steals the show with three gongs & dedicates album to her son

(AFP via Getty Images)

Adele stole the show at the Brits on Tuesday night, taking home three gongs at the music industry’s biggest awards ceremony of the year.

The singer, from Tottenham, took home the award for Song of the Year with Easy on Me as well as Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

Accepting the award for Best Album for ‘30’, an emotional Adele dedicated the award to her son Angelo, 9, and her ex-husband Simon Konecki because the “album is really about them”.

She added: “I’m proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album about something so personal to me...People don’t do that so much anymore.”

Adele performs during the Brit Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

During the ceremony, she also delivered a rendition of I Drink Wine from her chart-topping fourth studio album, dressed in a gold ballgown and matching stilettos, against the backdrop of a glittering gold wall.

Her performance came after she postponed her Las Vegas Caesars Palace residency at short notice, with Grammy-winning country music star Keith Urban stepping in to replace her.

Adele’s success brings her total Brits haul to 12 and increases her lead as the most decorated solo female artist at the awards.

She was among a string of megastars to pick up a gong, with Ed Sheeran scooping the award for Best Songwriter and rapper Little Simz winning Best New Artist.

Host Mo Gilligan kicked off the evening at London’s O2 Arena with a sketch in which he attempted to plan a dramatic entrance, but was thwarted by the show’s policies on carbon emissions.

Little Simz, from Islington, dedicated her winner’s speech to inspiring kids from different backgrounds to "keep dreaming".

Taking the stage with her mum, she said: "I grew up on a council estate. I am an independent artist and to be here tonight receiving this award is such a blessing. I am so grateful."

Mo Gilligan was presenter at last night’s event (REUTERS)

Dua Lipa scooped her sixth Brit award after winning Best Pop/RnB Artist, while rock singer Sam Fender took home the prize for Best Alternative/Rock Act.

Meanwhile, Becky Hill took home the award for Best Dance Act, her first ever BRIT Award. In a tearful speech, she said: “It’s been sixteen years since they’ve had a dance category and I’m honoured to win this award tonight”.

Story continues

Rapper Dave took home the award for Best Rap/Hip Hop/ Grime act while also closing out the ceremony with an epic medley of songs, accompanied by a gospel choir and surprise appearances from Fredo, Ghetts and Giggs.

Accepting his gong, Dave said: “Rappers have broken down so many barriers in this industry.

“I’m just a guy that really really, really loves music. To be here and share a stage with some of the best rappers in my field is the best I can do.”

The awards ceremony this year featured an all-British line-up of live performers including Dave, rising star award winner Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.

Mo Gilligan, the host of the awards ceremony, also drew laughter from the crowd after inviting Boris Johnson to attend the show.

The comedian, 33, poked fun at Boris Johnson following the partygate scandal which has dogged Downing Street.

He joked: “We all love a party... Speaking of parties, Boris I know you’re watching, I know you love a party, come on my guy, come down.”

American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo took home the award for International Song of the Year with Good 4 U while Billie Eilish, who is set to headline Glastonbury this year, won Best International Artist.

Wolf Alice won the Brit Award for Best Band, withstanding tough competition from groups including Coldplay, Little Mix and London Grammar.

Little Simz picked up the award for Best New Artist (REUTERS)

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak - aka Silk Sonic - won the award for Best International Group.

American artist Billie Eilish won International Artist Of The Year - the same day she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Song for ‘No Time To Die’.

Nominations for the Brit Awards this year featured the most women in more than a decade, with 18 female artists or all-women groups receiving nods.

The Brits academy had faced pressure to do away with its male and female-specific awards this year and did away with gendered categories, introducing gender-neutral gongs in their place.

Organisers said they wanted to make the music industry’s showpiece event “as inclusive as possible”.