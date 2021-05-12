Brit Awards 2021 winners in full: Little Mix, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd take home prizes
The Brit Awards took place on Tuesday (11 May), honouring the best in music.
Broadcast on ITV, the event marked the first live large-scale indoor event since March last year.
Proceedings got off to a fun start with a Line of Duty skit from host Jack Whitehall.
Meanwhile, there were performances from Coldplay, Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, and Elton John and Olly Alexander, not to mention a swear word-filled appearance from Lewis Capaldi.
Find the full list of 2021 Brit Award winners below
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa – WINNER
Jessie Ware
Lianne LaHavas
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus – WINNER
Joel Corry
Yungblud
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix – WINNER
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks – WINNER
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
British Single
“Don’t Need Love” – 220 Kid and Gracie
“Rain” – Aitch and AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith
“Physical” – Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles – WINNER
“Ain’t It Different” – Headie One ft AJ Tracey and Stormzy
“Head and Heart” – Joel Corry ft MNEK
“Lighter” – Nathan Dawe ft KSI
“Secrets” – Regard and Raye
“Rover” – Simba ft DTG
“Don’t Rush” Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One
Album of the Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste –Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia - WINNER
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd – WINNER
International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
HAIM – WINNER
Run the Jewels
