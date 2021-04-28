Brit Awards: 2021 trophies to come with mini awards for winners to share

(Getty/PA)

This year’s Brit Award trophies will come with a secondary award for the winners to share.

The annual music award show takes place on 11 May, with Dua Lipa, Celeste and Arlo Parks leading the pack with three nominations each.

Now, the design for 2021’s multicoloured award by artists Es Devlin and Yinka Ilori has been revealed, with each gong coming with a smaller silver statue.

The recipients are encouraged to give the special additional awards to “someone they consider worthy” as an “act of kindness”, with the artists saying they wanted to capture the mood after a year of lockdowns.

This year’s ceremony will include performances from Lipa, Parks, Griff, Headie One, Rag’n’Bone Man, P!nk and Olivia Rodrigo.

The event will also feature a live audience at the O2 Arena as part of the government’s live events pilot scheme.

4,000 tickets will be available, 2,500 of which will be gifted to key workers, with social distancing and mask wearing not required inside once guests are seated.

In order to be given entry to the event, attendees will have to take a lateral flow Covid test, with entry only being given if it comes back negative.

