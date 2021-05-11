Brit Awards 2021 – live: Little Mix thank Jesy Nelson as they become first female act to win Best Group

(Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The Brit Awards are underway, with the ceremony marking the first live large-scale indoor event since March last year.

It got off to a spectacular start with a Line of Duty skit from Jack Whitehall, plus dazzling live performances from Coldplay and Dua Lipa.

The event is being held at the O2 Arena and will include live performances from Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk. Jack Whitehall is returning as the show’s host.

Among those nominated are AJ Tracey, Headie One, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Bruce Springsteen, Cardi B, Jessie Ware and Celeste.

To watch from home, you can tune in from 8pm (UK time) to the Brit Awards YouTube channel, or watch from ITV and ITV Hub.

See our full list of predictions, along with who we think should win, here.

Follow the liveblog below

