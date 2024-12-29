Briston scores 18 points, Farrakhan 17 as Hampton defeats Howard 83-67

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Wayne Bristol Jr. had 18 points in Hampton's 83-67 victory over Howard on Saturday night.

Bristol had five rebounds for the Pirates (8-5). Noah Farrakhan scored 17 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line and added seven assists and three steals. George Beale went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Blake Harper finished with 34 points for the Bison (5-8). Cameron Shockley-Okeke added 10 points for Howard. Marcus Dockery had nine points.

Hampton took the lead with 8:55 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 31-23 at halftime, with Daniel Johnson racking up eight points. Hampton pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 16 points. They outscored Howard by eight points in the final half, as Bristol led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

Hampton next plays Thursday against Charleston (SC) on the road, and Howard will visit Yale on Wednesday.

