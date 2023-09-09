Bristol's Paraorchestra to headline Weston Whirligig Festival

A special headline performance from a unique orchestra will be the headline event at a festival.

Bristol-based Paraorchestra will perform its parade piece SMOOSH at the Whirligig Festival in Weston-super-Mare on Sunday.

The festival, which starts on Saturday, will also feature local artists.

SMOOSH will see the Paraorchestra ensemble of professional disabled and non-disabled musicians joined by other artists and dancers.

Organisers said local artists from the Weston & Worle Wind Band, North Somerset Music Service, Weston College and young people from South Ward, will also perform over the weekend.

The festival will have a focus on outdoor art and will also include circus and physical theatre performances in different locations across the town.

Outdoor artists will include Belgium's Collectif Malunés, "mesmerising acts" from Without Walls, Alleyne Dance, Motionhouse and Simple Cypher.

There will also be walkabout acts on the High Street and a 'You Shrine' pop-up photo installation celebrating the people of Weston, which will culminate in a finale show.

Events will take place from 11:00-18:00 BST over the weekend.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk