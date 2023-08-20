Bristol's Dr Meaker heads Maasai water well fundraiser album

A drum and bass producer has teamed up with musicians to raise money for a well in a Tanzanian Maasai village.

Bristol artist Dr Meaker has made a track called One Drop, which will lead the release of the fundraising album, Junglist Breaks vs Human Mistakes.

The project, managed by artist Marque Gilmore, aims to raise £5,870 for water supply in the Maasai village of Msaje.

Dr Meaker said he is really excited the project has brought artists together for an "important cause".

"I wanted to do something good and do something to help others. I normally do one charity project a year and chose to take part in this," he said.

"It inspired me to be creative. For the track 'One Drop', I worked with Bristol singer Celestine and artist Guy and created a whole song sampling the sound of a drop of water.

Giulia Loli has been teaching orphans and adults in the Maasai village of Msaje

"I hope we raise enough money to help the community in Tanzania get access to the water they need."

The Water Changes Everything fundraiser that the proceeds will go towards was started by musician Giulia Lolli.

Ms Loli said the money will help the community buy "desperately needed" machinery to pump the water from a well.

"Creating this fund was a by-product of the boots on the ground privilege of living with the Maasai, deep in remote North East Tanzania."

She has been in Msaje teaching art and music to orphans and reading writing to adults since 2022.

Mr Gilmore said he is humbled to be able to help Ms Luli and the Maasai community, and hopes this will be the first of many charitable album projects to come.

"There's no reason why drum and bass heads and junglists can't periodically apply what they do to a specific cause to create the awareness in their fanbase, who won't necessarily be talking about concepts such as climate change or water scarcity at a rave," he said.

"This album feels purposeful. My friend Guilia is living with the tribe doing amazing awareness-raising. It feels imperative to do something to help.

Story continues

"We need more projects like this. I think it makes people listen."

The compilation album will be released near the end of September, and all of the money raised will go towards the Maasai water fundraiser.

