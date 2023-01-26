Bristol waste collection and recycling charges set to rise

Waste collection and recycling charges are set to increase because of "rising costs", a council has said.

Garden waste subscriptions and wheelie bin replacement fees are among the charges set to rise under the plans.

Bristol City Council said it is due to an increase in wages, fuel and maintenance and could raise £760,000.

Emma Downer, from Knowle, said she feared the plans would impact people already suffering due to the cost of living crisis.

"I understand that costs need to be covered but unsure if the approach is going to be the most successful...there could be an increase in fly-tipping," she said.

The changes would mean an annual garden waste subscription rises from £32 to £50, or £24 for those who qualify for a reduced charge.

There are approximately 31,000 subscribers across the city.

The council also plans to introduce a charge for the replacement of lost or damaged wheelie bins, at £28 per bin and £2.50 to replace a recycling container.

Replacing wheelie bins

Ms Downer, who has an online DIY channel, said wheelie bins are often damaged or lost but it is not always the fault of the owner.

"I live on a main road so I've had to replace my bins four times. Once it was broken by the people who take the bins away, the other three have been stolen," she said.

"I think that we'll find the people who are already very affected by the financial crisis being the people most affected by those increases."

Proposals also include introducing a fee for the disposal of items like rubble and plasterboard at recycling centres, bulky household items such as armchairs and the collection of Christmas trees.

Fly-tipping fears

Robin Moss, Dundry Parish Council clerk, urged Bristol City Council to reconsider the plans, saying that they would lead to an increase in fly-tipping.

"If these charges go ahead we're likely to see rubbish dumped in country lanes and in field gateways as we have done in the past," he said.

"This has blocked roads and isn't great for the wildlife. I'm sure we'll be writing to the council asking them to think again."

The proposals will go to the council's cabinet in February and if approved would be brought in from April.

