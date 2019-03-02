Bristol vs Gloucester: Pat Lam targets six in Premiership after shock victory

Bristol boss Pat Lam described his team's 28-24 Gallagher Premiership victory over Gloucester as "probably the most important result" of their season.

Bristol won their first league game of 2019 after a stirring display at Ashton Gate shaded play-off hopefuls Gloucester.

It took them above Leicester into ninth place and only five points off the top six after they claimed a first Premiership win against Gloucester for 11 years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We had been waiting for the win," head coach Lam said. "We have a lot of belief in what we do and I am excited where this team is going.

"It was against a team tonight that is on fire.

[[gallery-0]]

"They are playing great rugby, but we knew we had been playing good rugby and we could see that if we kept working we were going to put more and more pressure on in games.

"We needed guys bringing energy and enthusiasm and it was probably the most important result (of the season)."

Bristol are now 13 points above bottom club Newcastle, but Lam added: "Honestly, we are trying to get to that sixth spot. We are now five points from sixth.

"This is a ruthless competition, but the moment you focus on the bottom, you end at the bottom. Our focus has never been there.

Bristol Bears are closing in on sixth place (Getty)

"That was a win we needed. Teams can go on a run of two and three wins and they climb. Momentum is important."

A penalty try 14 minutes from time proved the decisive moment of an intense west country derby as Gloucester's hopes of climbing above Harlequins into third place were dashed.

Flanker Dan Thomas and scrum-half Andy Uren touched down for Bristol, with Callum Sheedy kicking two penalties and Ian Madigan adding a conversion and late penalty to end a run of three Premiership defeats.

Story continues

Gloucester looked to be in control when wings Tom Marshall and Ollie Thorley scored tries in quick succession during the third quarter, which followed full-back Jason Woodward's earlier touchdown, while Billy Twelvetrees slotted all three conversions and kicked a penalty.

But he missed a straightforward penalty chance 11 minutes from time when Gloucester had Woodward and lock Ed Slater in the sin-bin before Madigan stepped up to see Bristol home.

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann said: "It is always a blow if you lose, because you want to keep the momentum and stay in touch.

"There are hopefully enough games left for us to still control our own destiny.

"The two tries they scored from counter-attacks were probably our downfall. They were 12 easy points, and it wasn't good from us.

"We also conceded 10 turnovers in the first half, compared with seven for the whole game last week (against Saracens).

"We played the game exactly how Bristol wanted it, but you have to give them credit. They fought for every scrap."

PA