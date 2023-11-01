Bristol teen makes it to final of green engineering contest

A teenager's invention has made it to the final of a competition looking for sustainable engineering ideas.

Anvith Sujay, 16, from Bristol, has created a customisable vertical farming unit for gardens.

He is one of four people in the running to win the everyday engineer prize at the Royal Academy of Engineering contest.

The winners will be announced on 4 November by Dragons' Den investor Deborah Meaden.

Anvith's Ecoponics invention allows more plants to be grown in one area, without the need for fertilisers.

Kira Goode and Monica Wai, two 24-year-olds from Bristol, are also finalists for a case which makes the menstrual cup sterilisation process quicker and more discreet.

And Sam Bird Smith, a 23-year-old from London, invented Phyto, a hanging pendant light made from 3D printed algae-based bioplastic.

A live vote on social media on Wednesday will decide the winning entry, with Meaden announcing the winner on her social channels at the end of the day.

Dr Hayaatun Sillem, chief executive of the Royal Academy of Engineering, said: "It's been brilliant to see such creative and original ideas for sustainable inventions and to have discovered our three every-day engineer finalists.

"There has never been a more urgent need for engineering expertise to provide practical solutions and help to build a sustainable future.

Meaden added: "Sustainable inventions and the businesses that come out of them will be the key to meeting the UK's net zero goals and tackling climate change.

"These finalists showcase that everyone has the capability to think like an engineer and create something that positively impacts both people and planet."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X [formerly Twitter] and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk