Bristol Street Motors Trophy: Wycombe win seals top spot in group

Wycombe secured top spot in their EFL Trophy group as Kieran Sadlier's goal earned a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Sadlier scored his first goal since arriving from Bolton over the summer when he flicked a Harry Boyes shot into the Dons net with six minutes left.

Wimbledon had been awarded a first-half penalty, but Franco Ravizzoli went down to his left to deny Josh Davison.

The Wycombe keeper also produced a superb late save to tip Kai Jennings' shot over the bar and seal the victory.

They won all three groups games by the same scoreline, with three clean sheets for Ravizzoli, who has yet to play in the league this season.