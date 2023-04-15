Bristol Sounds Festival announces Mika as headliner

Bristol Sounds will take place on the city's harbourside

A music festival set to take place in Bristol has announced its final headliner.

Singer and song-writer Mika will play at the five-night gig series on Bristol Harbourside from 21 June.

He has gained legendary status in the industry, performing alongside big names such as Elton John, Freddie Mercury and Prince.

Other performers at the festival include Jacob Collier, Leveller's Beautiful Day Out and Self Esteem.

"Lloyds Amphitheatre will be transformed into a world of gritty romance amidst the joy and playfulness of technicoloured alternative pop," the festival organiser said.

