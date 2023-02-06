Bristol refugees share stories through theatre project

A theatre project is giving a platform to refugees and helping them gain confidence in telling their stories.

The Phosphoros theatre wants to amplify the voices of refugees and has come to Bristol to work with local charity Borderlands.

The groups put together a performance that will be seen at the Old Vic in Bristol on 3 and 4 February.

Talal, who is 22 and from Sudan, said the project helped him "learn about how to feel confident".

"When I came to this country, I wanted to integrate and I wanted to learn about how to communicate my story to others," Talal said.

"I'm proud of myself. I see myself as a representative of refugees like me who are similar and have had similar experiences to me."

"This is something that is rarely seen on stage at the theatre, on-screen and in the media so I think the project is really important," he added.

Imy Franklin at Borderlands said: "The participants enjoyed having a way of sharing stories."

Ms Franklin said the participants liked working with people from different backgrounds and "finding some common ground".

"I think it is a productive and enjoyable way to improve their confidence," she said.

"Access to institutions like the theatre is really important."

Ms Franklin added: "It is great that they have the chance to have fun and learn in a different environment from their usual English classes."

Speaking about the upcoming performance, Talal said: "I am a bit nervous, but I'm really looking forward to the performances this weekend. I'm ready to perform."

