Bristol rapper SirPlus: Mural painted over by mistake

Artist JODY said the mural was painted over last week and the person who did it has since apologised

Money is being collected to repaint a mural created in memory of a rapper who took his own life.

Bristol rapper Martin Walker, aka SirPlus, the brother of the city's mayor Marvin Rees, died in 2020.

His friends said finding out the mural in St Werburghs had been painted over by another artist was a "low blow".

Artist JODY, who helped create the original mural, said the person involved has apologised.

Mr Walker's close friend Gemma Jennison said finding out the memorial had been painted over was particularly painful as it is the anniversary of his death this week.

She said she started the collection to get the mural, in the Mina Road tunnel, repainted so that Mr Walker's "legacy lives on".

"We were alerted that the mural was painted over by another artist last week. It's a kick to the stomach really because we managed to maintain it for two years," she said.

"It felt like a real low blow. He's buried somewhere outside of St Werburghs so for his friends and family to go and see him they would have to travel across the city.

Brother of Bristol mayor Marvin Rees, Mr Walker (central) was also a performer in music collective Central Spillz.

"On his anniversary we would normally meet up at there.

"For those affected by the loss of Martin, in particular as this week is his anniversary, it hurts because we can't do that this year."

Artists JODY and Turoe painted the original mural and have decided to recreate it in a more permanent new location near Mina Road Park.

Ms Jennison said all funds from the collection pot left over after the artwork is complete will be donated to Mr Walker's family.

