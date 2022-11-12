Bristol project offers opportunity for black women creators

Three black women are being offered the chance to take part in a scheme aimed at creating more equality in music.

The artist development project, run by Bristol's Saffron Records, will provide tools, opportunities and support.

According to the organisation, black women account for less than 1% of professional music producers.

Saffron founder Laura Lewis-Paul said it is "important" for the company to use its platform to "uplift the conversations around race".

"The project is born out of an aim to lay deeper foundations for better visibility, representation and financial benefit for black creators in our area," she added.

Recent research by USC Annenberg shows the world's music tech industry is made up of only 5% women.

It found women account for 2.6% of professional music producers and fewer than 1% of these are women of colour.

The six-month programme will offer one-to-one mentoring and an invitation to a residential artists' retreat.

Artists will also be paid £800 to create a piece of music exploring the topic of human relationships with technology.

Applicants must have black heritage and be a musical creative of some kind.

They must also be a woman or identify as non-binary, trans, intersex or gender non-conforming and live in the south-west of England.

"We need to work together to put in long-term strategies to create systematic change against racism," Ms Lewis-Paul said.

"It feels overwhelming at times at the amount of change that needs to happen within the industry, but I feel positive about the small steps that are being taken on the road to long-term change," she added.

Applications for the scheme are open until 14 November.

