Bristol-Myers sues AstraZeneca over cancer-treatment patents

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds test tube in front of displayed Bristol Myers Squibb logo in this illustration

By Blake Brittain

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP's cancer treatment Imfinzi violates patents related to Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo, Bristol-Myers said in a lawsuit made public on Friday in Delaware federal court.

The lawsuit said that the use of Imfinzi to treat lung and bladder cancer infringes several Opdivo patents.

Representatives for United Kingdom-based AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. A representative for Bristol-Myers declined to comment.

New York-based Bristol-Myers earned over $7.5 billion from worldwide sales of Opdivo last year, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AstraZeneca's Imfinzi earned the company over $2.4 billion last year, according to a company report.

Bristol-Myers' lawsuit asked the Delaware court for an undisclosed amount of monetary damages.

Bristol-Myers' immunotherapy patents relate to a monoclonal antibody used to destroy cancer cells. Its Opdivo drug is used to treat several types of cancer, including lung cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma and Hodgkin lymphoma.

A Bristol-Myers subsidiary previously won $1.2 billion from a Gilead Sciences unit whose lymphoma immunotherapy drug, Yescarta, was found to infringe one of its patents. A U.S. appeals court threw out that award last year.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington, D.C.; Editing by David Bario and Mark Porter)