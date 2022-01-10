Bristol Myers sees slight 2022 sales growth due to sharply lower Revlimid sales

Michael Erman
·2 min read

By Michael Erman

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co said it expects significantly lower 2022 sales from its top-selling drug Revlimid as patents on the drug begin to expire, limiting total company sales to low-single digit growth for the year.

The company in a presentation prepared for JP Morgan's healthcare conference said it expects sales from the cancer drug to be $9.5 billion to $10 billion in 2022. That's lower than analyst estimates of $10.8 billion for this year and down from an estimated $12.9 billion in 2021, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company sees total company sales of $47 billion in 2022. Analysts on average are forecasting sales of around $47.8 billion.

Chief Commercial Officer Chris Boerner said growth from existing products like immunotherapy cancer drugs Opdivo and Yervoy and blood thinner Eliquis, as well as recent drug launches, "will continue to contribute meaningfully in 2022."

"That combined business will deliver low double-digit growth in the year and really compensate for the decline that we see this first year" of Revlimid's loss of exclusivity, he said.

The blockbuster multiple myeloma drug was acquired as part of Bristol's $74 billion acquisition of Celgene in 2020. It loses some of its U.S. patent protection this year. Eliquis and Opdivo’s patents also begin to expire later this decade.

Sales from the three drugs were projected to top $30 billion in 2021.

The company expects 2022 earnings in the range of $7.65 to $7.95 per share, according to the presentation.

Bristol Myers also said it is still targeting over $25 billion in annual revenue by the end of the decade from its recent drug launches, as well as three new drugs for which it expects to receive U.S. approval this year.

"I think we've put in place the elements to grow," Boerner said. "We see our new products contributing meaningfully to growth, particularly as we get into the latter half of the decade."

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

