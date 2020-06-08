Bristol mayor has 'no sense of loss' over slave trader statue thrown into harbour by Black Lives Matter protesters

Bristol’s black mayor says he feels “no sense of loss” after the city’s statue of a slave trader was pulled down during anti-racism protests.

The bronze memorial to Edward Colston, which had been in the city centre since 1895, was ripped down and dumped into Bristol harbour by Black Lives Matter protesters on Sunday.

The statue had been the subject of an 11,000-strong petition to have it removed. Crowds rushed to stamp on the statue after it was pulled down with ropes, before it was rolled along the road and pushed into the harbour.

Police have defended their decision not to intervene as demonstrators toppled the statue and threw it in the water, but the force has been criticised by officers’ representatives and the home secretary.

Thousands of people took to the streets across the UK at the weekend for Black Lives Matters rallies following the death of African-American man George Floyd.

Protesters throw the statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest rally on Sunday (PA)

The 46-year-old was killed in Minneapolis last month after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck. Four officers have been charged over his death.

On Monday, Marvin Rees, the mayor of Bristol, described Colston’s statue as a “personal affront”.

The Labour politician told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "As an elected politician, obviously I cannot condone the damage and I am very concerned about the implications of a mass gathering on the possibility of a second COVID wave.

"But I am of Jamaican heritage and I cannot pretend that I have any real sense of loss for the statue and I cannot pretend it was anything other than a personal affront to me to have it in the middle of Bristol, the city in which I grew up."

Asked whether he wanted to see those involved with removing the statue charged, Rees said: "That is up to the criminal justice system.

A protester presses a knee to the statue of slave trader Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol on Sunday (PA)

"I don't really intervene in criminal matters like that - that's not for me to go and be a cheerleader to the police in any criminal investigations."

On Sunday, Superintendent Andy Bennett of Somerset and Avon Police explained why the force did not intervene.

He told the BBC that Colston was a “historical figure that’s caused the black community quite a lot of angst over the last couple of years”.

He said: “Whilst I am disappointed that people would damage one of our statues, I do understand why it’s happened, it’s very symbolic.

“You might wonder why we didn’t intervene and why we just allowed people to put it in the docks.

“We made a very tactical decision, that to stop people from doing the act may have caused further disorder and we decided the safest thing to do, in terms of our policing tactics, was to allow it to take place.”

Graffiti on the Winston Churchill statue in London during the Black Lives Matter protest rally on Sunday (PA)

However, home secretary Priti Patel branded the incident "utterly disgraceful", while policing minister Kit Malthouse called for those responsible to be prosecuted.

John Apter, the chairman of the Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers in England and Wales, criticised Avon and Somerset Police for its decision not to intervene in the protest.

He told BBC Breakfast: "To have no police presence there I think sent quite a negative message.

"I understand there has been a lot of controversy about this statue for many years - so the question is: why didn't those in the local authority consider taking it down long before, rather than waiting for these actions?"

On Monday, Malthouse told BBC Breakfast: "A crime was committed, criminal damage was committed, there should be evidence gathered and a prosecution should follow.

"There is an elected mayor of Bristol, there is a council in Bristol and it is via those democratic means that we will resolve these issues in this country - not by people showing up with ropes and tools and committing criminal damage.

"We have to have a sense of order and democracy - that is how we sort things out and that is what should have happened.

Signs by the empty plinth where the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol once stood after it was taken down during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday (PA)

"What we can't have is mobs just turning up and deciding to do whatever they feel like against the law.

"In these circumstances the police need to make sure the law is upheld and I am sure in the Bristol case the footage will be examined and if possible the people who perpetrated it will be brought to justice."

Supt Bennett said: "An investigation will be carried out to identify those involved and we're already collating footage of the incident."

He said the “vast majority” of the 10,000 people to take part in the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Bristol “did so peacefully and respectfully”.

Black Lives Matter demonstrations were carried out peacefully for much of Sunday afternoon in London, but there were a number of clashes with police on Whitehall, with bottles thrown at officers in one incident near the Cenotaph just before 9pm, while a statue to Sir Winston Churchill was scrawled with graffiti.

People have a right to protest peacefully & while observing social distancing but they have no right to attack the police. These demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery - and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve. Those responsible will be held to account. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 7, 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson said anti-racism demonstrations across the UK had been "subverted by thuggery".

Johnson tweeted on Sunday evening: "People have a right to protest peacefully & while observing social distancing but they have no right to attack the police.

"These demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery - and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve.

"Those responsible will be held to account."