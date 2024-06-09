Bristol hold firm to make first Premiership Women’s Rugby final

Reneeqa Bonner's try with just four minutes to go gave Bristol the breathing space they needed to make the final - Getty Images/Ryan Hiscott

Saracens Women 21 Bristol Bears Women 29

It was a record-breaking afternoon for Bristol Bears Women, coming from behind at half-time to not only book their place in the Premiership Women’s Rugby final for the first time, but also becoming the first side in competition history to win a semi-final away from home. Having come up short at this stage in the past two seasons, Bristol would not be denied this time.

Hannah Botterman and Holly Aitchison, the two England internationals signed from Saracens before the start of the season, played major roles in their former team’s defeat. Yet the winning moment ultimately went to England Under-20 wing Reneeqa Bonner, who burned Saracens’ Zoe Harrison on the outside with four minutes left. Her try put Bristol more than one score ahead.

Lark Atkin-Davies, the England hooker, finished with a hat-trick and almost had a fourth, with Bristol fixing their lineout in the second half and using that punishing set-piece to take control of the game.

“We trained so hard all season, this past week has been non-stop relentless. And we’re in the final – I’m so proud of every single person,” said the player of the match, Bristol’s Rownita Marston-Mulhearn. “As soon as we got into the top four, no one thought we were going to win. No one had won an away semi-final but look, here we are. We’ve broken the curse.”

Bristol players cannot hide their joy at making the final - Getty Images/Paul Harding

As was the case for much of the first half, Saracens were in control only for Bristol to come up with last-ditch turnovers. But there was no stopping a slick strike move for the game’s opening try, Coreen Grant finishing in the corner despite a valiant effort in the tackle from Deborah Wills. Followed by McKinley Hunt’s powerful finish, Saracens were in control, only for an Atkin-Davies maul try before the break to give Bristol hope.

From the moment the second half began, however, Bristol were in charge, building off good carries by props Botterman and Simi Pam, with Atkin-Davies adding a second score from the maul. Making use of the wind through Keira Bevan’s box-kicking, Bristol then went ahead for the first time through Courtney Keight’s try out wide.

A deliberate knock-on by Bonner meant Saracens snatched back the lead, with Bristol down to 14 players, but it turned out to be a blip in Bristol’s dominant second half. Saracens picked up two yellow cards themselves for Leanne Infante and Emma Taylor after Atkin-Davies’ hat-trick try, before Bonner’s solo effort sent Bristol to the final.

‌Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Grant try, 7-0 Harrison con, 12-0 Hunt try, 14-0 Harrison con, 14-5 Atkin-Davies try, 14-10 Atkin-Davies try, 14-12 Reed con, 14-17 Keight try, 21-17 Penalty try Saracens, 21-22 Atkin-Davies try, 21-24 Reed con, 21-29 Bonner try

Saracens Women: J Breach; C Grant (L Clapp 62), S Gregson (S Bridger 78), S McKenna, P Farries; Z Harrison, E Wyrwas (L Infante 65); M Hunt (A Gondwe 46), M Campbell (B Field 73), K Clifford (D Rose 56), M Evans (L McMillan 73), E Taylor, S de Goede, M Packer (c), P Cleall (S Kasolo 73) Yellow cards: Infante 73, Taylor 74

Bristol Bears Women: E Lovibond (M Smith 67); R Bonner, P Murray, H Aitchison, D Wills (C Keight 29); A Reed, K Bevan (L Burgess 79); S Pam, L Atkin-Davies, H Botterman, D Burns (H Cunningham 65), A Ward, A Butchers, E Gallagher, R Marston-Mulhearn,Not used: J Sprague, H Phillips, E Marston-Mulhearn, G Nigrelli, Yellow card: R Bonner 55