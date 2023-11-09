Bristol ferry fleet given new boat to help expansion

A ferry company has been gifted a new boat by a community organisation that will allow them to expand.

Juno, a wooden passenger ferry, will soon join the Bristol Community Ferry Boats (BCFB) fleet after being gifted by RiverShack, who are based in Yarm.

The boat is currently undergoing alterations to ensure it can cruise under bridges in Bristol harbour.

Roisin Tobin-Brooke, BCFB co-director, said it was a "significant milestone".

BCFB offers travel across Bristol harbour, as well as educational trips for children and special events in their distinctive yellow and blue boats.

Ms Tobin-Brooke said: "Juno will enable us to expand our waterbus service and education programme and improve the quality of our passengers' experience.

"We are so grateful to RiverShack for their remarkable generosity and their belief in the importance of our services."

Based on the River Tees near Middlesbrough, RiverShack provide access to the river and aim to connect the community with local nature and wildlife.

Juno is currently sitting at Albion Dockyard and will soon be painted in the distinctive blue and yellow colours of BCFB before for her first ferry service.

There will a special event to mark Juno's first ferry crossing which will be open to the public and include a boat tour.

